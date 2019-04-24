Best Tire Chains For Snow: Stay Gripped to the Road with These Top Chains

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Heavy snow and icy roads can be difficult to navigate during the winter. One of the best ways to safely drive in these types of conditions is by installing snow chains on your tires. They will enable you to tackle winter driving environments more safely and effectively. Check out our tire chain review for the best snow chains on the market. Best Snow Chains Overall: Security Chain Company ZT741 Super Z LT Traction Chain

Best Value Snow Chains: Security Chain Company SZ127 Super Z6 Cable Tire Chain

Best Snow Chains Honorable Mention: KONIG XB-16 247 Snow Chains Why Buy Snow Chains? Get better traction . The best tire chains for snow and ice will supply traction in inclement weather. The average passenger vehicle is not built to drive in harsh winter conditions.

Make traveling safer. Good road tire snow chains will enable you to drive to work, home, and other places without worrying about getting stuck. If you want peace of mind during the winter, snow chains are a good solution.

Better than snow tires. Regardless of whether you drive a passenger car, truck, or SUV, easy-to-install tire chains will come in handy when you're driving in winter weather.

. Regardless of whether you drive a passenger car, truck, or SUV, easy-to-install tire chains will come in handy when you're driving in winter weather. Low maintenance. The best car and truck tire chains are fairly easy to clean. It's not a hassle to wash them off and store them for later use. Types of Snow Chains Tire Chains The most well-known snow chains are metal chain links that are connected together to create a mesh that wraps around a tire. Metal chains offer good traction, tend to last a bit longer than other chains, and are ideal if you use them frequently. They are less likely to corrode than cable chains. Tire Cables Cable chains are made from pieces of steel cable that create a webbing to cover a tire. They often feature small metal rings on the cables for better grip and are typically lighter and smaller with a lower profile than metal chains. They are good for occasional use but offer less traction than metal chains. Top Brands of Snow Chains Konig American Konig American, a subsidiary of YHI International, has been producing aftermarket wheels for 35 years. With offices on both the West and East coasts, one of its popular snow chains is the KONIG CB-12 090 Snow Chains. Peerless Industrial Group Peerless Industrial Group, headquartered in Winona, Minnesota, produces several winter traction products under the name Security Chain Company. The company also provides chains for other purposes. One popular snow chain is the Security Chain Company SZ441 Super Z6 Cable Tire Chain. Thule Thule was founded in Sweden in 1942 and has over 2,200 employees at more than 40 locations worldwide. One of its snow chain products is the Thule CG-9 095 2-Piece Snow Chain Set. Snow Chain Pricing Around $40 : There are a select few cables and chains that cost $40 or so. They tend to require manual installation and may not be as durable as more expensive products.

$40-$100: Semi-auto or "assisted" fitting snow chains will cost between $60 and $80, while self-centering chains with auto-tensioning will be a little bit more expensive for an average passenger vehicle.

: Semi-auto or "assisted" fitting snow chains will cost between $60 and $80, while self-centering chains with auto-tensioning will be a little bit more expensive for an average passenger vehicle. Over $100: Snow chains for SUVs and pickup trucks tend to be pricier because they are bigger. Light trucks require even more heavy-duty chains, which can cost as much as $200. Key Features Self-Tensioning Chains and cables that are self-tensioning are useful because a ratchet tightens the chains when the tires move, which removes any slack. Too much slack will reduce performance. Also, if the chain isn't tight enough, it can be damaged. Manual tensioning cables must be re-tightened after you drive (but they tend to be easier to install). The tensioners on self-adjusting cables can fail, so you may want to stock up on extra tensioners. Automatic Release Some of the best chains for snow will have an automatic release feature. It's beneficial because it makes removal easier. If you're driving a long distance, you may encounter snow on and off during your trip. The automatic release allows you to remove the chains quickly and easily within a few minutes. Classification The best snow chains for trucks and the best tire chains for cars are classified in four ways: entry level, premium, standard, and alternative traction. Entry-level chains are for a little bit of snow and ice. Standard chains are ideal for drivers who live in areas with a regular amount of snowfall. Premium chains are good for extra-snowy areas and help vehicles stop on icy surfaces. Alternative-traction chains are intended for cars with low-profile tires. Link Patterns Tire chains come in diamond, diagonal, ladder, and square patterns. Diamond-shaped chains are good for vehicles with anti-lock braking systems. Diagonal chains are intended to provide traction on snow and ice and are best for vehicles that have traction control and ABS. Square chains are more durable and provide better traction than diamond chains. Ladder chains have two designs: one for on- and off-road driving and one for snow and ice only. Other Considerations Size : Check your tire's width, height, and diameter before purchasing snow chains for your vehicle. The size of the snow chain is crucial because you want to ensure that it fits properly and isn't too large or too small for your tires. The wrong size will only cause frustration and inefficiency.

Clearance: This is the distance between the tire and the body of the vehicle. Some of the best tire cables are thick and durable. The thicker they are, the higher the clearance. Snow chains need to be able to move with the tire without hitting the body of the vehicle.

: This is the distance between the tire and the body of the vehicle. Some of the best tire cables are thick and durable. The thicker they are, the higher the clearance. Snow chains need to be able to move with the tire without hitting the body of the vehicle. Category : For a passenger car, select snow chains that are rated SAE Class S. This means they are intended for newer, front-wheel drive vehicles and lower ground clearances. Chains with other designations are for higher ground clearance. They will not work properly on your daily driver and could damage it.

Material: Rubber chains do not damage roads, and they don't typically damage a vehicle. They often feature metal fasteners and can work on both trucks and passenger vehicles. Rubber chains aren't slippery; however, they may reduce clearance. Metal chains tend to give drivers more control but they can damage roads.

: Rubber chains do not damage roads, and they don't typically damage a vehicle. They often feature metal fasteners and can work on both trucks and passenger vehicles. Rubber chains aren't slippery; however, they may reduce clearance. Metal chains tend to give drivers more control but they can damage roads. Installation : The most popular snow chains are those that are easier to install. They typically include clamp-on installation, which usually involves automatic chain tensioning as mentioned above. Another type allows you to drape the snow chain over the tire. It does not require connections but may not work as well as clamp-on chains.

: The most popular snow chains are those that are easier to install. They typically include clamp-on installation, which usually involves automatic chain tensioning as mentioned above. Another type allows you to drape the snow chain over the tire. It does not require connections but may not work as well as clamp-on chains. Weight: Some snow chains are lighter than others. The heavier ones are typically better in difficult snow conditions but won't be as good on fuel economy. In addition, heavier chains are less convenient to store or transport in your vehicle. If you keep them in your garage, this may not be a problem. Best Snow Chains Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Snow Chains Overall: Security Chain Company ZT741 Super Z LT Traction Chain

These snow chains feature a built-in rubber tensioner, so you don't need to stop to re-tighten the chains. They are compatible with anti-lock brakes, traction control, all-wheel drive (AWD), and other electronic systems. They meet S.A.E. Class “S” clearance requirements for vehicles with limited clearance. These chains are well-made, durable, easy to use and provide great traction. They also fit nicely on the tires, remain tight, and don't make excessive noise. They allow you to slow down and/or stop pretty easily. One added benefit is that you can install them without moving your car. They also last for several snow seasons in average winter climates. Unlike actual chains that can be rough to drive on, they offer a rather smooth ride. One downside is the chains tangle easily, and you may have to untangle them when you first receive them from the manufacturer. The chains can also easily break or snap, and they may come off if they are installed incorrectly. Best Value Snow Chains: Security Chain Company SZ127 Super Z6 Cable Tire Chain

These cable tire chains are intended for passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs. The product comes with a set of two snow chains, which are easy to install. They weigh five pounds and are 16.8 inches by 5.4 inches by 5.3 inches wide. The self-adjusting cable is designed for vehicles with little sidewall clearance. The Z6 model comes with a cloth bag to store the cables. The cable chains work nicely on snow/ice covered roads, and they grip exceptionally well. The installation is very straight forward. The chains lock and unlock in three locations so it's simple and doesn't take much time to put them on. Removing them is just as easy. In addition, the chains are durable and can be reused several times. The included rubber strap tensioners also help to pull the chains tight. One downside is the connectors are a little hard to work with because of their low profile. There have been some complaints about improper fit, so be sure to check the SCC recommended sizes to ensure that they are intended for your vehicle model. Also, you may need to purchase an additional set of rubber tensioners because they may fail. Best Snow Chains Honorable Mention: KONIG XB-16 247 Snow Chains

