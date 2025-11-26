Get Black Friday Deals on Name-Brand Tires at Walmart Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Tires are one particular car part I’d never recommend cheaping out on. After all, they’re the only component connecting your car to the road, and they affect absolutely every aspect of vehicle performance. That said, Walmart has some high-quality Goodyear and Cooper options on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that could be worth jumping on.

There are a bunch of no-name options, plus tractor tires and trailer tires, in the mix as part of Walmart’s Black Friday tire discounts. Of what’s on sale, I’d recommend sticking to the Goodyear Assurance (save $30) or Reliant (save $30) for cars or Cooper Evolution HT2s (save $30) for trucks and SUVs that stick to pavement.

If you do any off-roading, one of my all-time favorite all-terrain tires, the Cooper Discoverer (save $44.18), is also on the sale list. Goodyear Wrangler Authority ATs (save $30) are also on sale. However, one important caveat here, the tires on sale are not LT models, meaning they’re not quite as puncture-resistant as what are known as true truck tires.

So if you just need traction in wet and sloppy stuff, these are fine. But if you want to do real rock crawling, you should keep looking.

Also, triple-check that the size you’re buying is the size you need, and make sure your local Walmart has an auto center if you want them to do your mounting and balancing. But you can also typically get tires shipped to your house and have whoever you want mount them up for you.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.