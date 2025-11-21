Save 23% on This Perfect Little Pistol-Grip Tire Inflator: $99 Black Friday Deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are about a zillion portable tire inflators on sale this holiday season. This handheld Ridgid unit is one of my favorites because it’s got a detachable and rechargeable battery, it looks tough, and comes with a lifetime warranty that you’ll be able to have honored at your local Home Depot. And right now it’s a great buy at its Black Friday sale price of $99.

These pistol-grip inflators are great for everyday use or bringing to a motorsport event. They’re easy to move around and handy to use. And if you can find one with a detachable battery that you can also use on other tools, that’s even better. I have an old Ryobi P737D and I love how easy it is to just grip it and rip it when a tire needs a poost. That model’s no longer made, but this Ridgid R87044K looks superior anyway.

It’s got a digital readout, only weighs 1.35 pounds, and has an auto shutoff so you can set your pressure and let the machine do the thinking. It’ll inflate up to 150 psi—much higher than you’ll need to go for passenger cars or even off-road SUV tires. This kit includes a battery and a charger, so you’re all ready to go, even if you don’t have any other Ridgid products. But if your battery dies or you need to for another tool, this inflator can also run off a 12-volt car cig lighter socket.

If this has you interested in looking at more Rigid tools for battery compatibility, a whole bunch more are on sale right now, too. This half-priced charger-plus-batteries kit that comes with a free tool is pretty compelling!

Make sure to click “free gift with purchase” when you get to the product page, and choose from one of the following items:

$149 Gets You A $308 Battery + Charger Kit See It

You can also grab individual tools from a lot of those bundles for cheap, and keep an eye out for free-tool-with-battery deals from Ridgid, too. Shop even more Black Friday deals from The Home Depot today! Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice.

