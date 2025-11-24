Great Deals Down to $9.94 on Gerber Knives and Multitools for This Early Black Friday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Gerber Gear knives and multitools sit at a great sweet spot between price and performance. In other words, they’re mass-produced and inexpensive, but they’re dang decent for the money. So every time I get sent on “deal-finding” duty, I look at Gerber, and what do you know it’s got some great Black Friday prices going for Black Friday already. Even my personal favorite Gerber ultralight utility knife is 23% off.

I really do love that little boxcutter. It’s so light and small, but it rips right through all the mountains of cardboard that all my car parts come in. And when it stops ripping, you can just drop in a new universal utility knife blade, which you can get at almost any hardware store.

Here are some other Gerber deals that grabbed my eye.

42% off: Gerber Paraframe Mini (just $9.94) See It

More Gerber Blades on Sale for Black Friday Already

48% off: Prybrid Mini/Multi Utility Knife

15% off: Curve EDC Multitool 6-in-1

16% off: Armbar Drive 8-in-1

15% off: Dime 12-in-1 Mini EDC Needle Nose Multitool

33% off: Armbar Scout 7-in-1 + 2.5″ Blade

Prices were accurate at the time of publication, but they can change without notice. Check out our full rundown of Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping holiday deals curated for car people.