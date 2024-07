This Gerber EDC Knife Is 41% Off And It’s Not Even The Best Prime Day EDC Deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For most people, their EDC (EveryDay Carry) kit is constantly evolving. You buy something, you test it, then you decide how it fits into your workflow. You never really know until you try it. Luckily, Amazon has some smokin’ Prime Day EDC deals on Gerber, Leatherman, SOG, and more. Some of the discounts are 50% off of retail price, so experimenting with new knives and tools, is going to be a lot more affordable during Amazon’s massive sale.

Before we dive into the deals, as a lot of you know, a lot of this stuff is constantly on sale. But, for a lot of these, it’s the lowest they’ve been in a year. This is especially true for most of the Leatherman multi-tools you see below. I’ve also thrown in some other things that don’t fit in your pocket, but are something you may want to carry in your car, every day.

Be sure to check our massive list of Prime Day deals if you don’t see what you’re after.

More Prime Day EDC Deals

Gerber Gear Remix Folding Knife – 3-Inch Partially Serrated Edge Pocket Knife for $29.08 See It

LEATHERMAN, Signal, 19-in-1 Multi-tool for Outdoors, Camping, Hiking, Fishing, Survival for $111.96 See It