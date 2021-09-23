Best Brake Bleeder Kits: Get on the Pro Level

It's easy to develop something of a love-hate relationship with brake bleeding tools. You may find that they work all right, but they can't quite compare to the old "pump it, hold it" routine. But that’s really a “you” problem as, after all, the pros use brake bleeders every day and seem to make out just fine. And given today's market is absolutely loaded with options, it's easy to wind up with more “useless” junk. To get you onto that pro level and using a brake bleeder properly, we’ve dropped into the murky waters of what’s available to find our favorites and then produce a buying guide to help you find the ultimate brake bleeder for yourself.

This master kit comes with everything you need to pressure bleed most applications. The high-quality construction simply ensures it’ll stand the test of time.

This simple, yet effective model is perfect for any DIYer. The price is good, the quality is there, and it works with a wide range of applications.

Best Brake Bleeder Kit Reviews & Recommendations

On top of that, it also builds approximately one inch of vacuum with each pump, minimizing the amount of work you have to put in. As great as this pump is, there are some weak points. Quality control seems to be an issue as faulty units can show up. Also, it does have fittings that work with most applications, but it does fail to create a seal on some, even with all of the included attachments, and it's worth reading to ensure this will work with your car.

OEM Tools is known for supplying respectable specialty tools the DIYer can depend on to keep them motoring along safely. This is a vacuum brake bleeder that comes with all the attachments you need to hook up to most bleeder valves or use to perform additional specialty tasks. The large, legible gauge tells you how much vacuum you're building and if it's holding, ensuring you won't let any air contaminate your work. We should point out that it's also much more robust than many, cheaper alternatives, and you can count on this pump for years to come.

As affordable as this kit is, you can expect some drawbacks. In this case, durability is a concern. While it will last a respectably long time, a little more money will get you a tool that'll stick around for a lot longer. Leaks can be a real nightmare, and it is relatively limited when it comes to the number of attachments included for bleeding brakes.

Saving money doesn't mean you need to get ripped off. This set from HTOMT is an excellent example of what we're talking about as it includes the vacuum brake bleeder, along with a decent combination of attachments that allows you to hook up to various bleeder valves and use the tool for other special purposes. As if that weren't enough, it also comes with a nice storage case to help you keep track of all the parts. The various tube lengths included also give you the means to work under the wheel of virtually any application without worrying about snags or the line being too short to work properly.

It’s affordable, but still good enough to get the job done and it comes with a case.

Also, coming from Mityvac, you can count on the quality beyond cheap competitors. Is this for everyone though? Yes and no. While it does cover a wide range of applications, it's priced a little too high for many. So, unless you're working with many different vehicles, this kit hardly seems worth it. Also, there are more moving parts and connections on this type of bleeder, meaning setting up and chasing down leaks can be more time-consuming.

While there's a lot of good about vacuum-type bleeders, they aren't your only option. In fact, applying pressure rather than a vacuum can make your life a lot easier. Here we have an excellent option from Mityvac as it taps into the master cylinder to pressurize it, allowing you to quickly move from wheel to wheel to remove air from the lines. It is extremely easy to use, and the range of attachments included allows you to hook up to many different applications. On top of that, you also fill the reservoir with fluid, meaning you don't need to continuously return to the master cylinder to ensure you're not bleeding the system dry.

This kit comes with everything you need to pressure bleed brakes on most applications, the quality being better than most is just a cherry on top.

To make things even better, the quality of this system is surprisingly good for the price, and Four Uncles even throws in the air fittings you'll need to get up and running in no time at all. While this is a great choice for those with an air compressor, it's utterly useless to those without. We should also point out that the number of bleeder fittings it comes with is rather limited, keeping this entry from sitting any higher on our list.

Looking for the easiest way to bleed your brakes? Then you need to eliminate as much manual labor as possible and that's exactly what this kit from Four Uncles does. Instead of you having to build a vacuum by hand, this system relies on an air compressor to do the work for you. Not only does that cut down on work for you, but it also speeds the process up quite a bit. Don't worry, the included reservoir helps you to eliminate the risk of sucking the system dry.

Of course, a universal benefit to this type of bleeder is that it cuts down the amount of time you spend bleeding each wheel and the constant introduction of fresh fluid keeps you from bleeding the system dry. Something to note about using the universal attachments for older vehicles is that setting up can be difficult. You have to make sure a perfect seal is made on the master cylinder, or it will push fluid out all over the engine bay. On top of that, the wing nuts can be somewhat uncomfortable during setup, which can already be rather time-consuming.

If you have a classic car or truck, this is the kit you need. It's a pressure bleeder from Motive Products, so you know it's built to get the job done. This kit does away with everything you'd need to work with modern vehicles, helping to keep the price relatively low. On top of that, the included parts will fit on a wide range of master cylinders from the heyday of Ford, Chrysler, GM, but it does include an attachment for some newer style master cylinder reservoirs, meaning you may be able to use it on your daily commuter.

How We Selected The Products

Research is important, but there's no better way to learn what works and what doesn't than to go out and turn some wrenches. After having countless blunders and a few success stories, we'd like to think we know a thing or two about brake bleeders. In fact, a few of our recommendations are based on what we actually own and use.

Let's also not dance around the fact that bleeding brakes can be dangerous. If you don't do the job right, or the tool fails to work properly, your brakes aren't going to do their job. That's why we took the time to really read into anything we haven't had the opportunity to use ourselves. To put it simply, we wouldn't recommend anything we don't feel safe using on our own cars.

Buying Guide/What to Look For

You're wise to question everything you're told. Even if we stand behind our picks, it's only right to explain how we decided on what to include and what to leave out. What's a better way to do that than to set you up with a buying guide? That way, we can give you the tools you need to make a decision for yourself while giving you a little more insight into what makes our top picks stand out from the pack.

What to Consider When Buying Brake Bleeder Kits

Types of Brake Bleeder Kits

As you can see in your search results, not all brake bleeders are the same and there's quite a variety available to you. What works best for you depends on personal preference and what equipment you've already got to work with. That's why we want to help you better understand the different types.

Vacuum

Vacuum brake bleeders work on a simple concept. You apply a vacuum to the brake bleeder valve, open it up, and let the vacuum pull fluid through. As it pulls fluid, you watch for bubbles. Once the bubbles stop and you have a continuous fluid flow, you know that you have no air in the system.

Building vacuum is typically achieved by squeezing a trigger once a hose has been attached to the valve. The OEMTOOLS 25136 One Man Brake Bleeder & Vacuum Pump Test Kit is an example of a vacuum brake bleeder. These are simple, affordable, and generally very reliable. The only issue with them is that you need to continuously check the reservoir to ensure no air is pulled into the system.

Pressure

What's the opposite of vacuum? Pressure. Pressure brake bleeders work by pressurizing the system to push fluid through rather than pull it. They do so by hooking up to the master cylinder, and pressure is built with a manual pump attached to its own reservoir. The reservoir is partially filled with brake fluid, and the pump builds air pressure to push it through the system. Once pressurized, you simply crack the bleeders, so fluid can flow through.

The Mityvac MV6840 Hydraulic Brake and Clutch Pressure Bleeding System is an example of a pressure brake bleeder. These tend to be costlier but require much less manual input than vacuum alternatives. However, containing the fluid from each bleeder is on you. We recommend leading a short hose to an old bottle.

Pneumatic

If you have an air compressor at your disposal, it's worth considering a pneumatic brake bleeder. These take pressurized air from the compressor and use it to create a vacuum, allowing them to pull brake fluid through the bleeder valves. As you can expect, this requires the least amount of manual input of all types of brake bleeders.

The Four Uncles 2L Vacuum Brake Bleeder Air Brake Bleeder Kit is an example of a pneumatic offering. These kits also typically have a reservoir that prevents you from bleeding the system dry and can also be used to flush the entire system with ease. The only problem is that without an air compressor, they are completely useless, and it's hard to justify starting from scratch as the other options are far more affordable.

Brake Bleeder Kit Key Features



The first thing to decide is what type of brake bleeder you want. Once you do that, you'll still find that there are quite a few options in front of you. Next, we need to take a look at these three key features so that you can hone in on the perfect bleeder for your needs.

Quality Construction

It's easy to say that you can avoid cheap junk by spending a little more on tools. Unfortunately, there's a lot of overpriced gimmicky tools out there that'll rob you blind in a heartbeat and that's especially true in the world of specialty tools like these.

When it comes to brake bleeders, there are a few components you need to keep your eye on. Obviously, the big things like the pump or vacuum mechanism are going to soak up a lot of your attention. However, the lines and fittings in between are just as important. We recommend that you take a few minutes to read reviews and see that reviewers don't complain about excessive leaks or broken seals before you buy just anything.

Compatibility

Brake bleeders may seem to be a universal tool, but they aren't. Vacuum brake bleeders need to have fittings that will work with your bleeder valves. Pressure bleeders need to be compatible with your master cylinder. If they aren't, they won't create a perfect seal, and you'll never successfully bleed your brakes with them.

Take the time to do a little homework to make sure a kit will work for you. If reviews exist regarding the exact make and model you have to work with, stick to what the users have to say. If not, you will want to take the time to see what fittings or attachments the kit comes with and verify for yourself that they will work with your car before buying.

Ample Fluid Capacity

All brake bleeders have some sort of reservoir on them. In the case of vacuum brake bleeders, the reservoir is typically there to catch fluid pulled from the system, and you don't have to worry much about how big it is.

However, any time there's a reservoir keeping the master cylinder from running dry, size is everything. If it's too small, you can easily pull air into the system, and you'll have to start from scratch. Still, it's important to keep an eye on fluid levels, in any case, to make sure you don't run into any issues.

Brake Bleeder Kit Tips and Tricks

Just like that, you're a pro on brake bleeders. They're amazing tools, but they really are pretty simple. Before we wrap things up, though, we want to give you a few tips to make sure you don't run into any issues out there in the wild.

Be Patient

Take your time when bleeding your brakes, it's not a race. If you rush, you might miss a few bubbles or accidentally bleed the system dry. Doing either can let your hard work go in vain and may even be dangerous.

Clean Fluid is Key

If you see that the fluid in your brake system is a burnt, brown color or the reservoir is dirty, you need to clean the system. If you leave dirty or old fluid in there, the brakes will never work like they're supposed to. To clean the system, you will need to flush out all of the old fluid and replace it.

Minimize Fluid Contact

Don't take brake fluid lightly as this stuff is nasty, and it will tear up your hands and paint like no other. Always make sure to wear protective gloves and contain the fluid so that it doesn't come in contact with other parts of the vehicle.

FAQs

What? We didn't cover everything? We know you still have questions of your own. Unfortunately, we can't shoot the breeze with you in person. If we take the time to answer some of the frequently asked questions about brake bleeders, it just might feel like we did, though.

Q: Do brake bleeders work?

Brake bleeders do work, so long as there's a tight seal and there aren't leaks in the system, they do a fantastic job of bleeding brakes. It is very important that the kit you intend to use does work with your car, though. Otherwise, the seal on the bleeder valve or master cylinder might let air into the system.

Q: Do I need to bleed all four brakes?

You don't always need to bleed all four brakes. If a brake line you're replacing only connects to one wheel or you replace just one caliper, you should only need to bleed the appropriate corner. It's just good practice to bleed the others as it's the best way to ensure there is no air in the system.

Q: How often should I bleed my brakes?

Many people overlook the importance of bleeding their brakes, even if it's recommended to do so every couple of years. However, it's a good idea to bleed your brakes whenever you service the pads for good measure. We should also mention that you should flush the system every 30,000 miles.

Q: Will air in brake lines go away?

Air cannot escape your brake lines because the system is sealed. Therefore, you will need to bleed your brakes to remove any air. If you can't afford a tool or don't have time to wait for one, you can bleed your brakes with the help of a friend and nothing more than a wrench to open the bleeders.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, the balance of price and quality puts the OEMTOOLS 25136 One Man Brake Bleeder & Vacuum Pump Test Kit on top of our list. However, the HTOMT 2 in 1 Brake Bleeder Kit Handheld Vacuum Pump Test Set is an excellent option for folks who need to save a few bucks. What are your thoughts? We'd love to know what brake bleeder you'll be using on your next project!

