Check Out These Awesome Deals on Shop Equipment From Amazon and Beyond

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I started doing track days and autocross when I was 18 years old. Like most people in the sport, I could only afford the upkeep from wear and tear on my car by doing the work myself. Doing so would require learning new skills and investing in a lot of equipment. Even if you're not racing, being able to work on your own car is a great trait to have if you're trying to save money. While I might not be able to teach you the way of the wrench in one post, I can help you land some deals that'll help you keep even more cash in your wallet.

I learned early on that the very first thing you master is swapping tires in any situation, whether it's at home, on the broken asphalt in a paddock, or even in a dirt parking lot. A good jack like this Pittbsurgh Aluminum Racing Jack Harbor Freight is selling to Inside Track Members for $179.99 is essential.

Jacking up a car is one thing, making sure its safe to work on once its in the air is another. If you're unsure what surface you're going to be working on, these Big Red Heavy-Duty 12-Ton Jack Stands have flat plates on the bottom, ideal for broken or dirt surfaces, keeping you that much safer. Best of all, Amazon lets them fly for just $83.90.

The truth is, we don't know what you're getting into. Still, we've done our best to help out by rounding up more deals on service tools in the list below.