Big Deals On Radio Controlled Cars: Get The All The Skills And Thrills At A Scaled-Down Price

I spend an awful lot of hours staring at screens. Laptop, phone, TV, there are days that I'm sure I spend more time staring at projections of the world, more than the real thing—I'm sure a lot of you are the same. Give yourself or someone else a radio controlled car and give them an excuse to get out into the world and experience the outdoors.

I'm a long-time RC car enthusiast. I started out in the golden era of the 1980s when Tamiya was the undisputed king of the hobby. I began competitive racing in my early teens and that started me on the path that led to be a professional car geek as an adult.

Although Tamiya, Team Associated, Kyosho, Traxxas, and all the other old-school names are still running strong, in the last couple of years, I've seen several of the value brands rise in popularity by offering tons of performance and quality for the money. One of the trucks that I am testing for an upcoming full review, a 1:10 scale brushless basher called The Thunder is on sale right now for $106.99. That price includes everything you need, including a 2S LiPo battery and 2 bodies. Over at Amain Hobbies, the latest Traxxas Slash BL-2S is also on sale for $249.95. I own an older version of the Slash and it's an awesome truck for both beginners and experienced drivers.