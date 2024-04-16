Big Deals On Radio Controlled Cars: Get The All The Skills And Thrills At A Scaled-Down Price
Get away from your phone and do some driving outside with RC Cars at killer prices
I spend an awful lot of hours staring at screens. Laptop, phone, TV, there are days that I'm sure I spend more time staring at projections of the world, more than the real thing—I'm sure a lot of you are the same. Give yourself or someone else a radio controlled car and give them an excuse to get out into the world and experience the outdoors.
I'm a long-time RC car enthusiast. I started out in the golden era of the 1980s when Tamiya was the undisputed king of the hobby. I began competitive racing in my early teens and that started me on the path that led to be a professional car geek as an adult.
Although Tamiya, Team Associated, Kyosho, Traxxas, and all the other old-school names are still running strong, in the last couple of years, I've seen several of the value brands rise in popularity by offering tons of performance and quality for the money. One of the trucks that I am testing for an upcoming full review, a 1:10 scale brushless basher called The Thunder is on sale right now for $106.99. That price includes everything you need, including a 2S LiPo battery and 2 bodies. Over at Amain Hobbies, the latest Traxxas Slash BL-2S is also on sale for $249.95. I own an older version of the Slash and it's an awesome truck for both beginners and experienced drivers.
You'll also find deals on some old favorites from Tamiya, Kyosho, and Team Associated in the list below. All of these are huge amounts of fun. They'll also teach you some basic wrenching skills and offer a bit of a deeper dive into suspension tuning, gearing, and the physics of driving. Plus, you'll get outside.
- HYPER GO 1/14 RTR Brushless RC 4WD Street Bash Truck for $135.99 at Amazon
- Element RC Enduro Trailrunner 4x4 RTR 1/10 Rock Crawler for $275.00 ar AMain Hobbies
- Traxxas Slash BL-2S 2WD Short Course Truck for $249.95 at AMain Hobbies.
- Traxxas Ford Raptor R 4x4 VXL Brushless RTR for $499.95 at AMain Hobbies.
- Kyosho AWD Mini-Z ReadySet Subaru Impreza WRX STI 22B for $199.99 at AMain Hobbies
- Kyosho Fazer Mk2 FZ02 1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28 ReadySet for $239.99 at AMain Hobbies
- Team Associated RB10 RTR 1/10 Electric 2WD Brushless Buggy for $289.99 at AMain Hobbies
- Tamiya Hotshot II "Blockhead Motors" 1/10 4WD Off-Road Buggy Kit for $199.99 at AMain Hobbies