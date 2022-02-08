It's Time to Get Your Tokyo Drift On With These RC Drift Cars
Fast and furious action without legal ramification.
Specs
- Manufacturer: Traxxas
- Model: LaTrax Rally
- Difficulty level: Beginner
- Kit type: Ready to run
Pros
- Everything you need in one box
- True hobby grade in smaller form
- Full range of hop-ups
- Stands up to crashes
Cons
- Smaller scale means most tracks won’t have a racing class
- Rally-car looks but meant for road
- Included charger is slow
Rally drivers were drift masters before anyone knew what drifting was. The 1/18-scale LaTrax Rally is the perfect entry into the world of radio-controlled cars. For the price of a few tanks of gas you get everything you need in one box, ready to run. Don’t let the low price taint your perception of the pint-sized slide machine. It features all-wheel drive, four-wheel independent SLA suspension, gear differentials, and waterproof electronics.
The LaTrax Rally will drift right out of the box, but like other hobby-quality cars, there are loads of upgrades available. Everything from full carbon-fiber chassis upgrades down to ball-bearing sets and billet-aluminum suspension arms. Performance parts are available straight from Traxxas or a number of aftermarket tuners. Most of the parts are pretty affordable and installation is easy, educational and fun with basic hand tools.
This is an ideal gift to get kids into RC, but it is definitely fast enough to be enjoyable for adults. You get a pre-built car with a pre-painted Lexan body, a 2.4-GHz controller, 6-volt rechargeable battery and charger. It even includes four double-A batteries for the controller.
Specs
- Manufacturer: Tamiya
- Model: Nissan R34 GT-R Drift Special
- Difficulty level: Entry level to intermediate
- Kit type: Rolling chassis, assembly required
Pros
- Tamiya legendary for quality
- Excellent hop-up parts availability
- Includes parts considered hop-ups
- Big selection of replacement bodies
Cons
- Still needs controller, battery, charger
- Younger drivers need help with assembly
- Legendary name reflected in price
For those of us who grew up in the 1980s, the golden age of RC, no other brand holds a candle to the radness of Tamiya. The Japanese plastic-model company took the hobby practiced mostly by middle-aged nerds and added excitement and approachability, making it a pastime for nerds of all ages. This Tamiya NISMO R34 hits all the right notes for those trying to rekindle their childhood love of RC.
The shaft-driven all-wheel-drive system will evoke memories of the legendary Hot Shot buggy. Four-wheel double-wishbone suspension is controlled by height adjustable oil-filled coilovers and the car’s ABS plastic-tub chassis keeps everything mounted as low as possible.
This is a kit and requires assembly, but for some, building the car is half the fun. While this is a well-equipped kit in terms of performance parts — it includes a full ball-bearing kit and aluminum motor heatsink to name a few — it does require you to supply a controller, electronic speed controller, battery and charger.
Tamiya lists this as an entry-level kit, but it requires some familiarity with tools and cars in general. Once built, the GT-R will reward you with precise handling and plenty of straight-line speed. Tamiya is known for going the extra mile in realism, and this kit is no different. The Lexan body is nicely detailed and even includes LED headlights and taillights.
Specs
- Manufacturer: Kyosho
- Model: Mini-Z AWD
- Difficulty level: Entry level
- Completion level: Fully built
Pros
- Minimal space needed
- Huge selection of cars from FJs to 787Bs
- Build a track that fits on your pool table
Cons
- Low price is always relative
- Mini-Z specific parts
- Robust until driven off a table
There was a time when 1/12-scale cars were considered tiny. Now, Kyosho Mini-Z cars in 1/28 scale are hobby-grade racers small enough to turn your kitchen into a drift circuit. Mini-Z cars are about six or seven inches long and come in a variety of styles from buggies and rock crawlers to exotics and race cars. There are even a number of Japanese classics available, including a white and black Toyota AE86. The cars are available in rear- and all-wheel drive. Surprisingly, the AWD platform is the choice for drifting.
Even at this small scale, they offer four-wheel independent suspension, front and rear gear differentials, and shaft-driven all-wheel drive. All the components of the car are repairable or replaceable, but as you might imagine, all the components including the electronics are specific to Mini-Z. If you search online, you will find plenty of enthusiasts who have trained corners in their basements of dens into fully built drift circuits with pit lanes and curbing, similar to how you would build a slot-car track or model-train layout. Given the choice between a driftable scale model of Tsukuba or a ping-pong table, I know which way I’m leaning.
Specs
- Manufacturer: Max Speed Technology
- Model: FXX 2.0 S
- Difficulty level: Intermediate
- Completion level: Rolling chassis, requires assembly
Pros
- Purpose-built drift car
- More adjustable than most real cars
- Rear-wheel drive
- Next step in physics education
Cons
- With great adjustability comes great responsibility
- Approaching price of a Miata
- Requires commitment to learning physics
Most of the other cars in our buyer’s guide aren’t specifically built for drifting, but because of small things like tires, suspension, and differential settings, they function pretty well for casual drifting. When you’re ready to do more serious RC drifting, a car like the MST FXX 2.0 S is a purpose-built car kit that will get you there.
The single heaviest component in an RC car is the electric motor, and cars carry them in a mid-body configuration. The industry favors a rear-mid position. The MST FXX 2.0 S was designed from the ground up to deliver realistic drift physics. The motor is positioned between the front tires, like the engine in real drift cars. To keep things realistic, the car is rear-wheel drive.
What really separates a dedicated drift car from a drifty touring car is the steering angle. Even working around the front-motor design, the FXX 2.0 S is capable of nearly 90 degrees of steering lock for big drift angles. Since this is more of an intermediate vehicle, the suspension is far more adjustable. The front has an adjustable caster, camber, and Ackermann. At the rear, not only are camber and toe adjustable, but the mounting points of the links are adjustable, so you can dial in camber and toe gain as well.
The FXX 2.0 S is sold as a kit, which means the car requires assembly. You will also need to provide a motor, battery and charger, radio, and full electronics.
Specs
- Manufacturer: HPI
- Model: RS4 Sport 3 Dai Yoshihara Subaru BRZ
- Difficulty level: Beginner to intermediate
- Completion level: Ready to run
Pros
- Great looks
- Everything included
- Good for beginners
Cons
- Not enough adjustability
- Basically a touring car
Dai Yoshihara is a legend in Formula Drift circles, so it’s no wonder that HPI chose his Subaru BRZ as a model for its RS4 Sport 3 drift car. It comes as a pre-assembled car with everything you need right out of the box. While it is suitable for beginners, the all-wheel-drive 1/10-scale drifter will also satisfy intermediate-level enthusiasts.
The BRZ body has a nice level of detail, but to really sell it the wheels are miniature versions of the RMK R5s on Dai’s actual car. The tires are realistic copies of Falken RT615s, a favorite of drifters everywhere. Even with all that realism, you still won’t get the smoke rolling off the tires like real Formula D cars.
As with most of the cars on this list, the RS4 Sport 3 uses a plastic-tub chassis with a mid-motor placement and shaft-driven all-wheel drive. Out of the box, there isn’t much suspension adjustability other than ride height by way of the threaded body oil-filled coilovers.
Like all HPI products, a variety of tuning parts are available straight from the manufacturer or from countless aftermarket suppliers. Dai announced his retirement from Formula D at the end of 2021, so who knows. This might even end up as a collectible.
Specs
- Manufacturer: Yokomo
- Model: YD-2RX Limited Edition
- Difficulty level: Pro Level
- Completion level: Unassembled kit, chassis only
Pros
- Carbon-fiber and aluminum construction
- Next-level suspension adjustability
- Motor mount has seven positions
- Nothing but necessities
Cons
- The price is considerably high
- Engineering degree not required, but it helps
- Essentially a box of parts
In the full-scale world, there are a few things that separate real race cars from road cars playing race cars in drag. First is the absence of superfluous equipment. Everything that isn’t absolutely necessary for the job at hand is gone. Second is adjustability. The ability to dial in a car for the track and the driver’s style. Finally, there's cost. Race cars are eye-wateringly expensive, and this Yokomo is no different.
The YD-2RX is purpose built for advanced-level operation and competition driving. Most of the plastic pieces found on other kits are gone, replaced with carbon fiber and billet aluminum. Everything is adjustable. Suspension geometry, kinematics, and even the placement of the electronics are meant to be adjustable to change the center of gravity and polar moment of inertia. The motor mount has seven positions that allow fore/aft balance shift and also allows it to be mounted higher up, above the spur gear. Moving the mass up allows skilled drivers to flick the rear end of the car in direction changes.
When you buy a car at this level — and calling it a car is generous — you are getting a chassis. Not only do you need to supply the electronics, you will also need tires and wheels, plus a body of your choice. The YD-2RX is the fastest RC drift car on our list and will obviously outperform anything else here, assuming you have the driving skills to use it and the mechanical skills to set it up.