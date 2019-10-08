Best RC Cars: Play or Race with Speed and Power

Tips

Store the car and remote somewhere temperate and dry. Condensation can build in the machinery and damage the batteries.

Remove the batteries from the remote and the car after playing with it to conserve their life.

Avoid leaving the battery charger connected when it is not in use to prevent the risk of a fire.

To operate multiple cars near one another, make sure they are each on different frequencies. Many remotes allow you to change the frequency by pressing a button or flipping a switch. Some cars may come with frequency settings on their bodies.

FAQs

Q: How fast can an RC car go?

A: This depends on the type of car you purchase. Many will be able to reach speeds at or just below 25 mph. Cars specifically built for racing can reach up to 60 mph, but they are also much more expensive and can be dangerous if handled improperly.

Q: What kind of batteries do RC cars take?

A: The majority of RC cars will need AAA or AA batteries to power them due to their small size. However, you can find cars that need 9V batteries. Make sure to check before you buy replacement batteries for your car.

Q: Can I use a different remote for an RC car?

A: Yes, you may swap out the remote for another. It may require a bit of configuration to pair the car to your remote, however. As long as both are running on the same frequency they should be compatible.

Final Thoughts

For a quick RC car that can be controlled from a distance, consider the Jeypod Remote Control Car.

You may also want to consider the Blexy RC Racing Car, which is speedy, durable, and comes with a strong grip.

