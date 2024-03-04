Big Deals On Small Cars: I Want All These Plastic Models, Radio Controlled, and Lego Car Kits
I can’t own a warehouse full of real cars, but I can have miniature versions of bucket list vehicles.
As a kid, I saved all of my money to buy buildable cars. I started with Lego cars and moved on to plastic model kits from Revell, Monogram, and when I wanted to go premium – Tamiya. When I was 10 or 11, I discovered hobby-quality RC cars, which is probably what set me on the path that got me where I am now. An adult, sitting at my desk, searching the Internet for deals on models, Lego, and RC cars. At least now, I'm getting paid to do it. I've found some good stuff for you; and, possibly me too.
I have wanted to build the Tamiya Porsche GT1 for several years, and maybe now's my chance with a sale price of $30.02 at Amazon. Though, I'm equally as tempted to take another crack at a beloved classic. I built the Revell Porsche 911 3.2 when I was in middle school, and I think I can probably do a better job now. Amazon letting it fly for $42.83 is a good excuse to find out for sure.
RC car deals are equally as tempting, though. I keep looking at the Amoril AK-917. Some of you have probably noticed it makes it into deals posts a couple of times of year. Eventually, I'm going to pull the trigger on that one and a sale price of $199.99 for Amazon Prime numbers makes it really hard not to. Though, I highly recommend newcomers looking for a way in to check out that Traxxas Slash. I own one, and have been so impressed with mine that I'm sure all of you will be too, especially for the discounted price of $249.95.
Do I need to say anything about how good Lego cars are? I have at least 15 of the Speed Champion cars and another half-dozen of the Icon kits and they're amazing. I should mention that I do have a kid that I am sharing all of this stuff with and I can use the excuse that these are STEM toys. They're an educational investment. It's money well spent.
That's about it for me. Take a look at the list below for killer deals on models and more!
- AMT 1968 Plymouth Road Runner for $29.94 at Amazon
- AMT 2021 Dodge Charger RT for $31.99 at Amazon
- AMT 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS for $33.59 at Amazon
- AMT 1967 Chevy Chevelle Pro Street for $23.99 at Amazon
- AMT 1960 Chevy Custom Fleetside Pickup w-Go Kart for $31.99 at Amazon
- AMT 1969 Ford Torino Cobra Fastback for $31.37 at Amazon
- AMT 1953 Ford Pickup for $27.99 at Amazon
- Tamiya Toyota GR 86 1/24 Model Car Kit for $38.49 at Amain Hobbies
- Tamiya Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 V-Spec II 1/24 Scale Model Kit for $28.00 at Amazon
- Tamiya 24186 Porsche 911 GT1 1:24 Scale Model Kit for $30.02 at Amazon
- Revell 85-4436 Ford Baja Bronco Model Truck Kit 1:25 Scale for $25.63 at Amazon
- Revell USA Plastic Model KIT, 70 Pontiac Firebird 1:24 scale for $28.83 at Amazon
- Revell 07689 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 Targa 1:24 Scale for $42.83 at Amazon
- MPC Space:1999 Moonbuggy/Amphicat 1:24 Scale Model Kit for $25.99 at Amazon
- Losi 1/16 1970 Chevelle 2WD RTR Mini No Prep Drag Car (Blue) w/2.4GHz Radio, Battery & Charger for $229.99 at Amain Hobbies
- Traxxas Slash BL-2S 1/10 RTR 2WD Brushless Short Course Truck w/BL-2S ESC & TQ 2.4GHz Radio for $249.95 at Amain Hobbies
- Redcat RDS 1/10 2WD Ready to Run Brushless Drift Car for $299.99 at Amain Hobbies
- AMORIL 1/10 AK-917 Brushless RC Cars Max 75mph On-Road RTR for $199.99 at Amazon
- LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM for $29.37 at Amazon
- LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Pull Back Drag Race for $39.99 at Amazon
- LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica for $44.79 at Amazon
- LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for $39.99 at Amazon
- LEGO Icons Back to The Future Time Machine Delorean for $163.33 at Amazon
- LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar Collectible 1:10 Scale for $189.99 at Amazon