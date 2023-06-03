Snag an Amazing Deals on These RC Cars
Monster trucks, drifters, and high-speed RC cars are a fun new way to spend your supper
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We're all car lovers here, right? Tinkering with our big toys always inspires joy, but there are just those days where going out to the garage can feel like a chore more than a hobby. Don't fret, because I have just the thing to keep your brain focused on cars while diverting away from the work portion.
I'd like to introduce you to the world of remote controlled cars. It's one of my favorite pastimes as a kid, and a hobby that I've sunk more money into than I care to admit. However, it's also one of my most favorite—there's just something about piloting a tiny version of my car around a drift track that gives me a ton of joy. If you're not looking to dump a ton of time and money into a new hobby, but still want to dive into one, I've got some great news: Amazon is here to help with some awesome deals on starter RC cars.
- ARRMA 1:10 4x4 BLW Stadium RTR Truck ($30 off)
- BEZGAR Officially Licensed 1:24 Porsche 911 GT3 RS ($20.23 off)
- BEZGAR 1:14 2WD Truck Crawler with Two Rechargeable Batteries ($41 off)
- DEERC 1:10 High Speed (30 MPH) 4WD All-Terrain RC Car with Two Batteries ($30 off)
- EpochAir High Speed Off-Road RC Car with Colorful Led Lights and Rechargeable Battery ($10 off)
- HAIBOXING 1:18 High Speed (22 MPH) 4WD Off-Road Truck with Two Rechargeable Batteries ($42.51 off)
- HAIBOXING 1:18 High Speed (22 MPH) 4X4 Off-Road RC Monster Truck with Two Batteries ($40 off)
- Hosim 1:10 4X4 All-Terrain Monster Truck with High Speed (42 MPH) Brushless Motor
- Hosim 1:16 Scale All-Terrain 4WD High-Speed (22 MPH) RC Monster Truck Vehicle Crawler with 2 Rechargeable Batteries ($16 off)
- HYPER GO 1:16 4X4 Off-Road Jumping RTR Truck with High Speed (42 MPH) Brushless Motor Fast and 2 Batteries ($22 off)
- Jada Toys Hello Kitty Nissan Skyline GT-R Drift RC Car with 4 Extra Tires ($10.13 off)
- RIAARIO 1:18 High Speed (22 MPH) All-Terrain 4WD RC Truck with 2 Rechargeable Batteries ($37.29 off)
- Supdex 1:16 High Speed (20 MPH) 4WD RC Drift Car ($4 off)
- Tecnock 1:18 High Speed Remote 2WD RC Car ($9 off)
- Tecnock 1:16 4X4 Off-Road RC Truck, High Speed (25 MPH) Monster Crawler with 2 Rechargeable Batteries and LED Lights ($12 off)
- WIAORCHI 1:18 Scale High Speed (25 MPH) 4x4 Waterproof Off-Road RC Truck with 2 Batteries ($15 off)
- YUAN PLAN 1:16 Toyota AE86 and Initial D-Style 4WD Drift RC Car with LED Lights, Drift Tires, and Two Batteries ($45.70 off)