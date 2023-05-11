The War Zone
The Drive

Take Flight With These DJI Deals on Amazon

Get your drone on for less.

byChris Tsui|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Chris Tsui
Chris TsuiView chris tsui's Articles

cltsuii

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you're looking to step your automotive videography game up or simply looking for a new summertime hobby, Amazon has some nice DJI deals on drones, drone kits, drone accessories, and at least one action camera.

Get $441 off a renewed Inspire 2, $104 off a Mavic Mini Flycam Quadcopter, $60 off an FPV motion controller, or $93 off an Action 2 dual-screen camera.

Drones

Accessories

Action Cameras

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals