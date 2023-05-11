Take Flight With These DJI Deals on Amazon
Get your drone on for less.
Whether you're looking to step your automotive videography game up or simply looking for a new summertime hobby, Amazon has some nice DJI deals on drones, drone kits, drone accessories, and at least one action camera.
Get $441 off a renewed Inspire 2, $104 off a Mavic Mini Flycam Quadcopter, $60 off an FPV motion controller, or $93 off an Action 2 dual-screen camera.
Drones
- DJI Mavic Mini Drone FlyCam Quadcopter with 2.7K Camera 3-Axis Gimbal GPS 30min Flight Time (Renewed) ($104 off)
- DJI Mini 3 Camera Drone 4K HDR Quadcopter with RC Smart Remote Controller + Fly More Kit with Extended Protection Bundle with Deco Gear Backpack + Accessories ($50 off)
- DJI Mini 3 (DJI RC) - Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone with 4K HDR Video, 38-min Flight Time, True Vertical Shooting, and Intelligent Features ($90 off)
- DJI Mavic Mini Combo - Drone FlyCam Quadcopter UAV with 2.7K Camera 3-Axis Gimbal GPS 30min Flight Time, less than 0.55lbs, Gray ($50 off)
- DJI Mavic Air 2 - Drone Quadcopter UAV with 48MP Camera 4K Video 8K Hyperlapse 1/2" CMOS Sensor 3-Axis Gimbal 34min Flight Time ActiveTrack 3.0 Ocusync 2.0, Gray ($79 off)
- DJI Inspire 2 Drone (Renewed) ($441 off)
- DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo Quadcopter with Remote Controller CP.MA.00000306.01 (Renewed) ($165 off)
Accessories
Action Cameras
