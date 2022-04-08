Harbor Freight's Spring Black Friday Sale and More Deals From Amazon
Why not kick-start the weekend with a little impulse buying?
It's Friday, and that means it's payday for many of us. How are you going to celebrate? You can do the responsible thing and put a good chunk of what's leftover into that savings account. Or you can buy the first shiny thing you come across. Since you've come to The Drive's deal segment, we'll assume you're looking for fun ways to use up the cash burning a hole in your pocket. We've found all kinds of ways for you to do it.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
As April progresses and the weather warms up, you'll be more and more hesitant to let your bare legs come into contact with those volcano-hot leather seats. Put those worries to rest with the Compustar Two-Way Remote Start System you can snag for $299.99 at Best Buy. You've been complaining all winter about how you need one anyway, so why not get it out of the way now?
The best part about spring cleaning in the workshop is that you always find way more tools than you think you had. It's a double-edged sword because you also learn you have no place to put those rediscovered toys. No problem. The Big Red Torin Three-Drawer Steel Tool Box is going for $59.08 at Amazon. It's even got a handle, allowing you to use that collection as your truck's tool kit.
If you're looking for a way to try out new equipment in the garage but don't want to go broke, it's time to head over to Harbor Freight for the Spring Black Friday event. Tons of good items are on sale, including the McGraw 20-Gallon 1.6-hp 135-psi Vertical Air Compressor. Everyone needs an air compressor for something, so why not give it a shot?
All right, I'm out of coffee, so this is where I leave you. If these aren't the deals you need, check out these beauties.
- Portland 1,750-psi Corded Electric Pressure Washer for $69.99 at Harbor Freight
- US General 30-Inch Five-Drawer Mechanics Cart for $199.99 at Harbor Freight
- McGraw 20-Gallon 1.6-hp 135-psi Vertical Air Compressor for $199.99 at Harbor Freight
- Warrior 4.3-amp Angle Grinder with Slide Switch for $9.99 at Harbor Freight
- Predator 9,500-Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator for $1,999.99 at Harbor Freight
- Hardy Nitrile Powder-Free Gloves, 100 pieces for $5.99 at Harbor Freight
- lebogner Car Seat Protector for $11.86 at Amazon
- Compustar Two-Way Remote-Start System for $299.99 at Best Buy
- Big Red Torin Portable Three-Drawer Steel Tool Box for $59.08 at Amazon
- Magnetic Pickup Tool with LED Light for $9.49 at Amazon [Promo Code 50WZOCM4 ]
- Performance Tool 50-Pound Extendable Magnetic Sweepers for $12.99 at Amazon
- Hyper Tough Four-Piece Locking Pliers for $10.00 at Walmart
- Dyna-Glo Portable Heater 18,000-btu Propane Radiant Heater for $69.00 at Walmart
- Freud Diablo Hole Saw Set for $146.24 at Amazon
- Delkin Devices Fat Gecko Triple-Suction Camera Mount for $49.95 at Amazon
- DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Drone Quadcopter with Camera 4K Video for $789.00 at Amazon
- DJI First-Person-View Drone Quadcopter with 4K Camera for $999.00 at Amazon
- Best Buy Three-Day Sale
- Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating TV Console for $99.99 at Amazon
- Klipsch Cinema 800 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer for $599.00 at Amazon
- JBL Reflect Flow Waterproof True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for $29.99 at eBay
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $279.99 at Amazon