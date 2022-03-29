The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Avid readers of The Drive are used to seeing our Deals posts on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but we found something that's so good we had to break the routine to get it to you. Right now, you can pick up the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Drone at Amazon for $789, saving you $199 (20 percent). If you've been inspired by content creators like Matt Farah, there's no reason you can't team up with this drone to motivate the next generation of gearheads. Since this is a combo deal, you'll get a battery charging hub, battery-to-power bank adapter, shoulder bag, ND filters set (ND 16/64/256), three intelligent flight batteries, and six low-noise propellers.

Spring is here, bringing hoards of drivers and riders to roads and tracks nationwide, all with a burning desire to get on the gas and plant grins on their faces from ear to ear. There's no better way to capture the unleashing of pent-up automotive energy than aerial videos shot in 4K at 60 fps via the Air 2's 48-mp camera with a half-inch CMOS sensor. Whether you're hitting triples on a motocross track or climbing your version of Pikes Peak, the footage will be steady as a rock thanks to the drone's three-axis gimbal and high-performance Quad Bayer image sensor.

If you're currently a one-person team, you've found a partner in the Mavic Air 2. Spotlight 2.0 keeps the camera locked on a subject, ActiveTrack 3.0 keeps subjects centered, and POI 3.0 tracks moving subjects making this drone your personal photographer. It doesn't matter if you're tackling the twistiest succession of bends you can find or the largest track in your area, this model's 6.2-mile range and 34-minute battery life will enable you to capture the best scenery you can find. Just try not to exceed 42.3 mph for too long, as that's this model's top speed in Sport mode. If you do, however, it'll make for a great getaway shot.