Save $280 on iDataStart HC3 at Best Buy And Look Busy Scrolling Amazon's Deals

It's Friday, and aside from some of the real go-getters out there, everyone's practicing the age-old technique of appearing just busy enough to keep the boss away. And while you play with those TPS reports, pretend to not watch The Book of Boba Fett in the background, and lazily answer emails, you do need things to occupy your mind for the next few hours. Otherwise, time stands between you and the weekend feels like an eternity. The Drive's Deal team has your back. We've got a list of killer sales for you to gloss over. You might not impulse buy anything, but at least they might help you appear like you're thinking really hard about something important until it's time to punch out.

BestBuy iDataStart HC3.5 2-Way LED Remote Start System Black HC2452AE-NH

The worst part of winter is having to start your car. Granted, most newer vehicles have a remote start function straight from the factory, and heck, it's so popular that now some automakers are even attaching subscription fees for it on top of the monthly payment. Nevertheless, just because that new-to-you car didn't come with it doesn't mean you need to spend 10 minutes freezing to death in the driver's seat until that thing finally gets some heat in it. Right now, you can grab the iDataStart HC3.5 2-Way LED Remote Start System Black HC2452AE-NH for $319.99 over at Best Buy. That's $280 off the regular asking price, so you're not going to want to miss out.

Amazon Ryobi P1817 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, maybe the Ryobi P1817 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag will. You can take home this Ryobi for $99 on Amazon today, and the company has been hard at work pumping out some decent power tools over the past few years. The 1/4-inch impact in this kit is worth it alone as it can dish out 150 ft-lbs of torque. That may not look as impressive as the 1,800 in-lbs boasted in the product description, but they're the same number. No matter how you look at it, that's not half-bad for a budget-friendly power tool. Oh yeah, and the company throws in some bonuses like a cordless drill and some batteries.