Save $280 on iDataStart HC3 at Best Buy And Look Busy Scrolling Amazon's Deals
The weekend is just hours away, we've got some deals to keep your mind occupied until it gets here.
It's Friday, and aside from some of the real go-getters out there, everyone's practicing the age-old technique of appearing just busy enough to keep the boss away. And while you play with those TPS reports, pretend to not watch The Book of Boba Fett in the background, and lazily answer emails, you do need things to occupy your mind for the next few hours. Otherwise, time stands between you and the weekend feels like an eternity. The Drive's Deal team has your back.
We've got a list of killer sales for you to gloss over. You might not impulse buy anything, but at least they might help you appear like you're thinking really hard about something important until it's time to punch out.
The worst part of winter is having to start your car. Granted, most newer vehicles have a remote start function straight from the factory, and heck, it's so popular that now some automakers are even attaching subscription fees for it on top of the monthly payment. Nevertheless, just because that new-to-you car didn't come with it doesn't mean you need to spend 10 minutes freezing to death in the driver's seat until that thing finally gets some heat in it. Right now, you can grab the iDataStart HC3.5 2-Way LED Remote Start System Black HC2452AE-NH for $319.99 over at Best Buy. That's $280 off the regular asking price, so you're not going to want to miss out.
If that doesn't tickle your fancy, maybe the Ryobi P1817 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag will. You can take home this Ryobi for $99 on Amazon today, and the company has been hard at work pumping out some decent power tools over the past few years. The 1/4-inch impact in this kit is worth it alone as it can dish out 150 ft-lbs of torque. That may not look as impressive as the 1,800 in-lbs boasted in the product description, but they're the same number. No matter how you look at it, that's not half-bad for a budget-friendly power tool. Oh yeah, and the company throws in some bonuses like a cordless drill and some batteries.
You need a rotary tool in your life, so why not make it a Dremel? Whether you're building engines, doing bodywork, modifying parts, or just plugging around the shop to fight seasonal depression, you will find many uses for this kind of tool. The good news is that you can snag the Dremel 3000-DR-RT 120V Variable Speed Rotary Multi-Tool + Accessory Kit 3000 for $36.99 on eBay. Not for nothing, but that's almost half of what they usually go for, and it comes with a decent accessory kit to start trying things out with.
Alright, I've been working on this for far too long. My boss is starting to get suspicious. I need to find something else to drag out. These are just a few of the deals we've come up with, though. Check the list for more items to daydream about.
Automotive
THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner for $19.99 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
Phone Car Holder, DracoLight Car phone Holder Mount, Universal Cell phone Holder Clip Mount Cradle for Car Air Vent Compatible vehicle Compatible with iphone 12 pro max/Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G/Pixel for $5.98 at Amazon [Promo Code 3QU4WJWP]
Moto
$100 Off Schuberth C3 Lite Motorcycle Modular Helmets at JPCycles
$100 Off Men's TCX Motorcycle Boots for $89.99 at JPCycles
Rexing V5 Plus 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam 3" LCD Voice Control, Wi-Fi, GPS with Adhesive Mount Black BBYV5PLUS for $229.99 at Best Buy
iDataStart HC3.5 2-Way LED Remote Start System Black HC2452AE-NH for $319.99 at Best Buy
Tools / Home Improvement
Up to 49% off RAK Tools at Amazon
RAK Magnetic Wristband for $9.99 at Amazon
RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool - Telescoping Magnet Stick with 3 LED Lights and Extendable Neck up to 22 Inches for $11.99 at Amazon
Grit Performance Tire Pressure Gauge for Cars w/ Custom Foam Case, Chrome Caps & Valve Core Repair Tool for $19.99 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with 18V Cordless Handheld Electrostatic Sprayer for $79.00 at Home Depot
Ryobi P1817 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag for $99.00 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Noise-Reduction Safety Earmuffs Ear Protection, Black and Yellow for $11.54 at Amazon
Dremel 3000-DR-RT 120V Variable Speed Rotary Multi-Tool + Accessory Kit 3000 for $36.99/ea at eBay
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
HotHands Hand Warmer Value Pack (10 Pair) for $5.79 at Amazon
5-Tray Food Dehydrator for $39.19 at eBay
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99.99 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray for $449.00 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
NordicTrack RW500 Rower Black NTRW99147 for $699.99 at Best Buy
