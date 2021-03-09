The Pennsylvania Turnpike Is the World’s Most Expensive Toll Road: Study

In the United States, toll roads are pretty common. Certain tunnels, bridges, and highways in more than 35 states require you to fork over extra cash to pass through, but if you've ever traveled on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you know it's not a cheap trip. Recently, an Australian insurance company called Budget Direct put together a list of the most expensive toll roads in the world. While countries like Switzerland have the most expensive average toll price, some other areas earned their fame by being the priciest overall. At the top of that list sits the Pennsylvania Turnpike, solidifying it as the most expensive toll road in the entire world.

via PA Turnpike

To travel from tip-to-tip on the Pennsylvania Turnpike starting on the western side of the state, travelers will fork over a hefty $112.90, or roughly $0.26 per mile according to the turnpike's toll calculator. This cost drops down by more than half if paying by E-ZPass, though not every single driver will use this service, especially as only 19 states actively accept it. In fact, traversing the Pennsylvania Turnpike in its entirety is over four times more expensive than the next priciest toll road in the United States. That'd be the New York State Thruway, which costs $28.05, according to Budget Direct. Other notable mentions are the Florida Turnpike at $26.45, the Ohio Turnpike at $20.50, and the 85-mph Texas State Highway 130 at $19.23. From a global perspective, the Pennsylvania Turnpike is nearly two-and-a-half times as expensive as its closest rival, Grossglockner High Alpine, the highest surfaced mountain pass in Austria.

TheDrive