Mother Runs Over Infant Son With Lincoln Navigator, Says She Was ‘Playing Game of Chicken’

Prosecutors in Houston, Texas, recently charged a woman for criminally negligent homicide in the death of her three-year-old son. According to multiple reports and a statement from the Harris County District Attorney, 26-year-old Lexus Stagg ran over her child in an attempt to play a game of chicken while in a parking lot.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said that Stagg drove a 2006 Lincoln Navigator toward her three children near her apartment complex. Stagg then reportedly attempted to steer away at the last minute to scare her kids but instead, ran over her three-year-old son with the Navigator's front wheel.

When authorities arrived, Stagg allegedly told police that she mistook running over her son as a speed bump. The incident, however, was caught on surveillance video.

The footage supposedly shows Stagg walking out of her apartment and hopping into her Lincoln. As she backs out of a parking spot, her three kids come running out of the apartment to the front of the car. Stagg then moves toward her kids to play chicken with them, but only two of the children dodged the SUV in time.