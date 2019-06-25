Boeing Forced to Store Grounded 737 Max Planes on Employee Parking Lots

Every neighborhood has that one house with a bunch of cars parked scattered throughout the front yard—it never fails. But what about when that house is a global aviation company? And what if instead of cars they're actually giant commercial jets? No, you're not reading The Onion. Boeing has so many planes waiting to be repaired at its Washington State factory right now that it's actually having to park them on its employee parking lots.

You’ve probably heard by now that the Boeing 737 Max has been grounded in multiple countries around the world, pending updates to its flight control systems and allowing time for proper pilot training on Boeing's proprietary technology. However, what most of us hadn't seen until now is how and where all of those planes are being kept while technicians sort out repairs..