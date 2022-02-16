Take Up To $850 off Select Storage Units From Home Depot and More Long-Weekend Deals

You only have to suffer through a few more workdays until that three-day weekend is upon you. That's right, President's Day weekend is coming in hot and it's time to start getting excited about all of the fun things you'll get to do with the extra free time. At least until you remember that you'll be wrestling with a set of cylinder heads for the majority of it because your engine let the smoke out (ask me how I know). What President's Day weekend also brings is a metric ton of sales and deals to satisfy your need to spend some cash or help you with those spent cylinder heads. But where do you start when you're looking for the best deals around? You come to The Drive, of course, as we've got deals on the goods you need to make the most of it.

Home Depot Bold Series 12-Piece 24-Gauge Stainless Steel Garage Storage System in Gray - $2069.99 at Home Depot

The facts are that a three-day weekend in the middle of February means you're more likely to get a jump on spring cleaning. Good call, as the shop's a wreck after that winter project. Before you get it in your head that you need a bigger garage, why not try to free up some of that sweet, sweet floor space? Home Depot is running a pretty sweet deal on netting just that. If you head over there, you can save up to $850 on select garage storage systems that'll give you a little more breathing room during those last-minute thrash sessions.

DeWalt All the power tools you could ever need.

The President's Day sales are already rolling out. Why waste your money on a mattress, though? It's not like you get any sleep with that "fun" project car you daily. eBay knows exactly what you need to get things moving, and, right now, you can take 15% off select tools, housewares, tech, and more. Believe me when I say there are great names on the roster, too. Milwaukee, DeWalt, Bosch, and Makita are just a few brands you'll find on the power tools marked down in the name of Washington.

Walmart Tacklife Extension Cord Reel, 50ft Retractable Extension Cord-ECR01A

Don't forget about the little things either. Especially because you'll be rushing around the shop buttoning things up. If you've got extension cords laying around, there's a good chance you'll kick it while you hustle along, disconnecting lights or tools which is sure to inspire your mouth to belt out the kind of language junior is kept out of the workshop for. Good thing you can snag the Tacklife Extension Cord Reel, 50ft Retractable Extension Cord-ECR01A from $59.99 at Walmart. Maybe not the sexiest addition to the garage, but it's something you'll appreciate more than most.