Take Up To $850 off Select Storage Units From Home Depot and More Long-Weekend Deals
President's day is coming in hot, and you need to be ready.
You only have to suffer through a few more workdays until that three-day weekend is upon you. That's right, President's Day weekend is coming in hot and it's time to start getting excited about all of the fun things you'll get to do with the extra free time. At least until you remember that you'll be wrestling with a set of cylinder heads for the majority of it because your engine let the smoke out (ask me how I know).
What President's Day weekend also brings is a metric ton of sales and deals to satisfy your need to spend some cash or help you with those spent cylinder heads. But where do you start when you're looking for the best deals around? You come to The Drive, of course, as we've got deals on the goods you need to make the most of it.
The facts are that a three-day weekend in the middle of February means you're more likely to get a jump on spring cleaning. Good call, as the shop's a wreck after that winter project. Before you get it in your head that you need a bigger garage, why not try to free up some of that sweet, sweet floor space? Home Depot is running a pretty sweet deal on netting just that. If you head over there, you can save up to $850 on select garage storage systems that'll give you a little more breathing room during those last-minute thrash sessions.
The President's Day sales are already rolling out. Why waste your money on a mattress, though? It's not like you get any sleep with that "fun" project car you daily. eBay knows exactly what you need to get things moving, and, right now, you can take 15% off select tools, housewares, tech, and more. Believe me when I say there are great names on the roster, too. Milwaukee, DeWalt, Bosch, and Makita are just a few brands you'll find on the power tools marked down in the name of Washington.
Don't forget about the little things either. Especially because you'll be rushing around the shop buttoning things up. If you've got extension cords laying around, there's a good chance you'll kick it while you hustle along, disconnecting lights or tools which is sure to inspire your mouth to belt out the kind of language junior is kept out of the workshop for. Good thing you can snag the Tacklife Extension Cord Reel, 50ft Retractable Extension Cord-ECR01A from $59.99 at Walmart. Maybe not the sexiest addition to the garage, but it's something you'll appreciate more than most.
I didn't forget about the riders looking to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather rolling in for the long weekend. RevZilla is running a sale on some pretty sweet skull protectors today. We get it, that old one has all of your favorite stickers and some road rash that gives a certain aesthetic, but it's not safe. Head over there and you can save up to 40% Off Closeout Biltwell Helmets. Since you'll need a new one anyway, you might as well take advantage of this deal before it's too late.
That's it. I've got to get back to feeling sorry for myself while I prepare for my weekend of madness. These aren't the only deals going on today, though. Check the list below for more ways to save.
Automotive
29 Inch Portable Tear Down Tray, Perfect Mobile Tray Table for Mechanics, 55-Pound Capacity, Steel Construction, Red for $92.10 at Amazon
ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner for $25.19 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner Automotive Engine Fault Code Reader CAN Scan Tool for $32.39 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
iDataStart HC3.5 2-Way LED Remote Start System Black HC2452AE-NH for $349.99 at Best Buy
Torin 2 Ton (4,000 LBs) Capacity Hydraulic Welded Bottle Jack with Carrying Storage Case, TAM90203Sfor $20.97 at Amazon
Up to 40% Off Closeout Biltwell Helmets at Revzilla
Tools / Home Improvement
Take 15% Off Select Tools, Housewares, Tech and More with Promo Code PREZDAY15 at eBay
Up to $850 off Select Garage Storage Systems at Home Depot
Husky 3-Piece Regular Duty Welded Steel Garage Storage System in Black (54 in. W x 75 in. H x 19 in. D) for $559.99 at Home Depot
Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Multi-Tool with Nylon Sheath for $11.36 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Mesh Magnetic Storage Bins for $9.98 at Amazon
Xcelite XPE500 5-Piece Electronic Screwdriver Set with Ergonomic Handle for $21.39 at Amazon
Tacklife Extension Cord Reel, 50ft Retractable Extension Cord-ECR01A for $59.99 at Walmart
Makita BL1840BDC1 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Charger Starter Pack (4.0Ah) with XMT03Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-Tool for $119.00 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Long Handle Utility Scraper with 3 Blades for $4.22 at Amazon
OEM TOOLS 24935 29 Inch Portable Tear Down Tray, Perfect Mobile Tray Table for Mechanics, 55-Pound Capacity, Steel Construction, Red for $92.10 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Freebeat Exercise Bike, 180° Rotatable 21.5" Screen & Comfortable Seat Cushion for $559.99 at Amazon [Promo Code 30G5OKJI]
Deep Tissue Massage Gun, Percussion Massage Gun for Athletes to Relief Pain, Super Quiet Portable Mini Massager with 4 Massage Heads…for $28.56 at Amazon [Promo Code 76QUZJMQ]
Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Gray 100873 for $699.99 at Best Buy
-
RELATEDSave Up to 70 Percent on Cordless Power Tools at Home Depot, and More Deals from AmazonFind everything you need in The Drive's Deals post.READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave Up to 30% On Venustas Heated Gear and More Deals From AmazonSpring is almost upon us. These goods will get you even more stoked for its arrival.READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave 39% On Rigid’s Bundle From Home Depot and Prepare for Valentine’s Day DealsWe're here to help keep you out of panic mode.READ NOW