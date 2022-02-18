Save 42% On OEM Tools’ Tear-Down Tray From Amazon and Keep Busy This Weekend With More Deals

The Friday before a three-day weekend is often the longest day of your life. Add that the weather is officially starting to take a turn for the better and that clock seems to really be taking its time rolling through the hours. You just need something to keep your mind occupied, and you've come to the right place for that. This segment is all about giving you the scoop on killer deals from around the web. Most of the time, I try to highlight something fun. But in the spirit of keeping that clock functioning as it normally does, we're going to talk about the tools you need to tackle those jobs that are just waiting to soak up your free time.

Amazon OEMTOOLS 24933 29 Inch Portable Tear-Down Tray, Perfect Mobile Tray Table for Mechanics, 55-Pound Capacity, Steel Construction, Blue

First up is the OEMTOOLS 24933 29 Inch Portable Tear-Down Tray, Perfect Mobile Tray Table for Mechanics, 55-Pound Capacity, Steel Construction, Blue that you can scoop up for just $75.69 at Amazon. As much as you want to have fun, the brakes on that adventure rig aren't going anywhere fast. You'd better sort them out. This portable tray is perfect for the task. It'll help you keep all of the springs, parts, and tools you need in one place. Now, you might think that'll only speed things up and help you get to enjoying yourself even faster, but those seized calipers are sure to keep you at it for an extra few hours at least.

Home Depot RIDGID 18V Cordless Torch Light and LED Mat Light Kit (Tools Only) R9215SBN

The brakes are fine? Well, what about that oil spot you've been ignoring for some time? You should deal with that right away. The RIDGID 18V Cordless Torch Light and LED Mat Light Kit (Tools Only) R9215SBN is selling for $69.00 today at Home Depot, and it'll help you track down the source of your troubles. Finding it's only the beginning, though. Tearing into it's when the real fun begins.

Home Depot RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag

Don't fool yourself into thinking that just because the vehicles are alright means there's no work to be doing over the three-day weekend. There are plenty of problems around the homestead, and you'd better not use not having the tools to do them as an excuse. Home Depot's at it again by letting the RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag go for $199.00. It even comes with batteries and battery chargers to keep breaks at a minimum.