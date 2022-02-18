Save 42% On OEM Tools’ Tear-Down Tray From Amazon and Keep Busy This Weekend With More Deals

No seriously, you've got work to do.

By Hank O'Hop
Amazon

The Friday before a three-day weekend is often the longest day of your life. Add that the weather is officially starting to take a turn for the better and that clock seems to really be taking its time rolling through the hours. You just need something to keep your mind occupied, and you've come to the right place for that. 

This segment is all about giving you the scoop on killer deals from around the web. Most of the time, I try to highlight something fun. But in the spirit of keeping that clock functioning as it normally does, we're going to talk about the tools you need to tackle those jobs that are just waiting to soak up your free time. 

OEM Tray
Amazon

OEMTOOLS 24933 29 Inch Portable Tear-Down Tray, Perfect Mobile Tray Table for Mechanics, 55-Pound Capacity, Steel Construction, Blue

First up is the OEMTOOLS 24933 29 Inch Portable Tear-Down Tray, Perfect Mobile Tray Table for Mechanics, 55-Pound Capacity, Steel Construction, Blue that you can scoop up for just $75.69 at Amazon. As much as you want to have fun, the brakes on that adventure rig aren't going anywhere fast. You'd better sort them out. This portable tray is perfect for the task. It'll help you keep all of the springs, parts, and tools you need in one place. Now, you might think that'll only speed things up and help you get to enjoying yourself even faster, but those seized calipers are sure to keep you at it for an extra few hours at least.

Ridgid Light Kit
Home Depot

RIDGID 18V Cordless Torch Light and LED Mat Light Kit (Tools Only) R9215SBN

The brakes are fine? Well, what about that oil spot you've been ignoring for some time? You should deal with that right away. The RIDGID 18V Cordless Torch Light and LED Mat Light Kit (Tools Only) R9215SBN is selling for $69.00 today at Home Depot, and it'll help you track down the source of your troubles. Finding it's only the beginning, though. Tearing into it's when the real fun begins. 

Ridgid Combo Kit
Home Depot

RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag 

Don't fool yourself into thinking that just because the vehicles are alright means there's no work to be doing over the three-day weekend. There are plenty of problems around the homestead, and you'd better not use not having the tools to do them as an excuse. Home Depot's at it again by letting the RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag go for $199.00. It even comes with batteries and battery chargers to keep breaks at a minimum. 

Olympia Storage Box
Amazon

Olympia Tools 90-806 4-Drawer Hardware Organizer includes 2500-pieces Small Hardware, black/red

Yeah, you probably could zip through those projects during Saturday and Sunday. Don't think Monday's going to be all about some "me time" though. That workshop is a pig-sty, and those coffee cans (Ed. Note: I'm not giving up my coffee cans, Hank) loaded with hardware are to thank for it. You ought to scoop up the Olympia Tools 90-806 4-Drawer Hardware Organizer includes 2500-pieces Small Hardware, black/red for $268.14 over at Amazon, and get it all sorted out. Once you're done with that, you can enjoy the few minutes you have to enjoy yourself before Tuesday comes rolling in. 

Don't think you're getting off easy because I didn't highlight anything that'll help you means you get to ignore your responsibilities this weekend. There are still plenty of sales going on, and chances are there's something for you in the list below. 

Automotive

Ironton Shop Stool with Casters and Tool Tray — Steel, 250-Lb. Capacity, 14 1/2in. Seat Height for $11.25 at Northern Tool

Leather Car Seat Covers, Waterproof Leather Auto Seat Protection for Most Sedans SUV Pick-up Truck（Front Seat Covers 2 Pieces-Black）for $59.99 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code 5ESUR7XY]

HART 20-Volt Cordless Dual Function Digital Inflator (Battery Not Included) for $20.00 at Walmart

GreatCool 35" Extendable Car Snow Brush with Squeegee and Ice Scraper, Brush Supports 360 Degree Rotation, Scratch-Free Snow Removal Broom Tool Shovel Mover Foam Grip for Auto SUV Truck Windshield for $10.19 at Amazon [Promo Code 4061PK9K]

Tools / Home Improvement

Laser Measure, MOOCK 229Ft/70M Laser Tape Measure Digital Laser Measurement Tool Laser Distance Measure, 2 Bubble Levels, LCD Backlit, M/in/Ft Unit, Measure Distance, Area, Volume, Pythagorean for $16.00 at Amazon [Promo Code 60ZUZZED]

OEMTOOLS 24933 29 Inch Portable Tear Down Tray, Perfect Mobile Tray Table for Mechanics, 55-Pound Capacity, Steel Construction, Blue for $75.69 at Amazon

Olympia Tools 90-806 4-Drawer Hardware Organizer includes 2500-pieces Small Hardware, black/red for $268.14 at Amazon

RIDGID 18V Cordless 3- Tool Combo Kit with 4.0 Ah Battery, 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Tool Bag for $199.00 at Home Depot

MCR Safety BK119 Bearkat Clear Mirror Lens Safety Glass, Standard, Indoor/Outdoor Eye Protection Equipment for $1.80 at Amazon

Hyper Tough 4 Piece Locking Pliers for $10.00 at Walmart

Amazon Basics Assorted T-Shank Jigsaw Blades Set, 14-Pieces - -Amazon.com for $8.41 at Amazon

Grease Monkey 27537-14WM Nitrile Disposable Gloves, Heavy Duty, 6mil Thickness, Men's Large (50 count) for $6.88 at Walmart

RIDGID 18V Cordless Torch Light and LED Mat Light Kit (Tools Only) R9215SBN - The Home Depot for $69.00 at Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16 in. 18- volt Lithium-Ion Battery Brushless Cordless Chainsaw Kit with M18 GEN II FUEL Blower 2727-21HDP - The Home Depot for $449.00 at Home Depot

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

CIVIVI Baby Banter Pocket Folding Knife for EDC, 2.34" Blade Small Knife with Titanium Thumb Stud Opener C19068S-2 for $59.50 at Amazon

Ozark Trail 28L Gainesville Cinch-Top Backpack, Hydration Compatible for $9.97 at Walmart

Retevis RT628 Walkie Talkies for Kids,Walky Talky,Key Lock,VOX Crystal Voice,Easy to Use, Christmas Gifts for Boys Girls Kids(Black,2 Pack) for $17.84 at Amazon

Magreel Fishing Rod and Reel Combo Carbon Fiber Telescopic Fishing Pole Fishing Rod Kit for Saltwater Freshwater Fishing Gifts for Men for $27.99 at Amazon

ONYX Thunder Rage Fishing Bib, 2X-large for $89.56 at Amazon

Rubbermaid FastTrack Garage Storage All-in-One Rail & Bike Hook Wall Hanging Kit, 3 Piece for $19.50 at Walmart

Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant 58 Inch BBQ Grill Cover Outdoor Grill Covers for $18.49 at Amazon

Allen Sports Deluxe Steel Child Trailer for $98.00 at Amazon

Fitness / Health

Yes4All 3 in 1 Wooden Plyo Box - Vintage - Moss Brown - 16 x 14 x 12 for $44.99 at Amazon

Iron Lab Barbell Clamps 2 inch Olympic - Weight Collars Pair of 2" Inch Pro ABS Locking - Barbell Set of 2 Blue Clamps - Perfect for Pro Crossfit and Olympic Training - Professional Quality for $18.87 at Amazon

MORE TO READ