Ford CEO Says Heated Seat Subscriptions Unlikely

BMW has been catching flak lately for its plan to charge a subscription fee for heated seats in some of its new vehicles. The idea, as far as the automaker is concerned, is that you pay for them when you need them, and you don't pay for them when the weather gets warmer. This is, of course, a page right out of Tesla's strategy of making its customers pay extra to get the full capability of the onboard hardware. Not everybody is down with implementing subscription services in this manner, however. Ford's CEO for instance, has recently implied he's not too fond of it.

Speaking at an event during the media launch of the automaker's new electric E-Transit van, Jim Farley, the Blue Oval's chief executive, said that he would be "surprised if we charged for heated seats," according to Motor1. "I don’t think that’s our approach,” he said. Yet, this isn't to say that Ford is forgoing all possibilities of subscriptions. As far as what potential OTA updates Ford will offer on the commercial and retail front, Farley said it will depend on what a customer wants. “Maybe dynamic routing or coaching for the driver," he suggested. "I think there’ll be a subscription like we’re used to in content, but it will be customized based on the usefulness of the data.”