Save Up to $400 on DeWalt 10-Piece Combo Kits at Amazon, and more Unmissable Deals
Find everything and more you need in The Drive's Daily Deals post!
This is it folks, we're fast approaching the final day of 2021, making this your last chance to pick up the deal of the year. The Drive's commerce team has sourced special offers from the retailers that we know readers of this publication love. The best deal of the year will be different for everyone, but one thing is for sure, you've got a great chance of finding yours on today's Daily Deals post.
Among the most notable deals today: something to keep the snow off your windscreen and ice scraper out of your hands, a biker's dream pair of gloves if they ride through winter, and a way for you to switch power tool ecosystems without breaking the bank.
OxGord Windshield Snow Cover Ice Removal Wiper Visor
Sometimes a deal hits the market at exactly the right time and at a great price. The OxGord Windshield Snow Cover Ice Removal Wiper Visor is that deal. This all-weather protection visor is on sale for $21.20, saving you $8.75. Forget about scraping snow off your windshield for the rest of winter, and since it's waterproof, it even helps to prevent frost from building up. If you live in an area where it snows or frost creeps in overnight, this deal is a no-brainer.
Klim Elite Gloves
At this time of the year, motorcyclists are preparing for an assault on their digits as they ride finger-first into near-freezing temperatures. Having ice-cold hands is bad enough, but if your gloves get soaked through too, it makes things infinitely worst. It's the last situation any biker wants, and with the Klim Elite Gloves, it's one you won't need to worry about facing. These gloves are guaranteed to keep your hands bone-dry thanks to the Gore-Tex technology and 3M Thinsulate Platinum Insulation used in their construction. You can grab this offer for just $143.99 at RevZilla, saving you $106.
DeWalt 20V Maz Cordless Drill Combo Kit (10-piece)
New year, new power tool ecosystem - a lovely idea, but it's probably more of a financial burden than it's worth, especially if you're already deeply invested in another tool manufacturer. The previous sentence is true, unless you pick up a DeWalt 20V Maz Cordless Drill Combo Kit (10-piece) for just $599.00 from Amazon today, saving you a whopping $400. This kit has everything you need to switch brands in one fell swoop, or kick start your very first collection.
Automotive
Oyel Super Duty Truck Cargo Net: 3'x4' Premium Bungee Cord Net for $20.29 at Amazon
Vanmass Car Phone Mount for $21.99 at Amazon
Innova 5610 CarScan Pro Bluetooth Code Reader Vehicle Diagnostic Scanner Tool for $299.99 at Walmart
Tacklife 7-inch 10A Buffer Car Polisher for $54.99 at Walmart
Moto
AGV K1 Helmet Matte Black / XL [Blemished - Very Good] for $164.96 at RevZilla
Dainese Racing 3 Perforated Jacket for $463.96 at RevZilla
Alpinestars SP-8 v2 Gloves for $79.95 at RevZilla
Toys / Kid Gear
1:16 Metal Drift RC Car for $44.19 at Amazon
Fast and the Furious Dom's 1970 Dodge Charger RT for $14.88 at Walmart
LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender Building Kit (2573 Pieces) for 189.98 at Amazon
LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger Race Car Toy Building Set (1077 Pieces) for $79.99 at Walmart
LEGO Speed Champions Mopar Dodge//SRT Top Fuel Dragster and 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A (627Pieces) for $40 at Amazon
1:12 Scale Large RC Cars Truck 60+kmh High Speed for Adults and Kids for $199.99 at Amazon
Tools / Home Improvement
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit 10-Tool for $599 at Amazon
Makita XMT04ZB 18V LXT StarlockMax Multi-Tool for $168.33 at Amazon
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (7-Tool) for $499 at Home Depot
Husky 6-Piece Ready-to-Assemble Steel Garage Storage System for $1,124.99 at Home Depot
1,700W Nusiiro Electric Pressure Washer for 127.49 at Amazon
Llpt Double-Sided Nano Tape for $11.04 at Amazon
DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 at Amazon
DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set with Nut Drivers (71-Piece) for $25.75 at Amazon
3-Ton Torin Steel Jack Stands for $20.99 at Woot
Craftsman Versastack 216-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $99 at Lowes
65-Pc Kobalt Standard (SAE) & Metric Combination Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $10 at Lowes
Making / Creative / Photo
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera for $59.95 at Amazon
Power / Charging
Mikikin Wireless Car Charger Mount for $22.49 at Amazon
USB Wall Charger 10-Port USB Charger Station for $16.14 at Amazon
ESR 2 in 1 Wireless Charger for $23.99 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Coleman Sundome Tent (3-person) for $54.99 at Amazon
Coleman QuickPump for $16.99 at Amazon
Zune Lotoo Survival Shovel Tactical Folding Camping Shovel for $152.99 at Amazon
1,100-Lumen Headlamp Flashlight for $19.99 at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
LG - 70” Class UP8070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $749.99 at Best Buy
VIZIO 55" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV for $428 at Walmart
Personal Audio
Uboom Bluetooth Speaker for $45.99 at Amazon
Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker for $148 at Amazon
Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $299.99 at Best Buy
Gaming
Need for Speed Most Wanted - Standard Edition [Online Game Code] for $1.99 at Amazon
Need for Speed Heat [Online Game Code] for $11.99 at Amazon
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - PC [Online Game Code] for $7.99 at Amazon
