It's easy to jump on a site and make blind recommendations when the reviews are good, and deals are hot. I genuinely like DeWalt's tools, though. I've beaten the snot out of countless DeWalt grinders, drills, sanders, and hand tools while playing around with my 1969 Dodge Charger project car and during numerous other tasks. I can honestly say I have yet to see any fail, and I'd certainly recommend them to anyone else who takes matters into their own hands.



That's exactly what I'm doing here. Amazon is running a killer deal on DeWalt tools for Cyber Monday, and I suggest you head over there and check it out. The 20V MAX line is a great way to go if you're just setting up your cordless tool collection, and that 1/4-inch impact driver, at the very least, is something we can all get plenty of use out of.



DeWalt also dabbles in more than just power tools. Many of its drill bits, tool pouches, gloves, safety goggles, and even backpacks are all subject to Cyber Monday savings. Trust me, I'm struggling not to burn my savings on this deal, and if I have to suffer, so do you.



We're done beating around the bush. All the details you need are right here!

DeWalt 20V Max 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit 42% Off

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Compact Reciprocating Saw 27% Off

DeWalt 20V MAX Jig Saw Tool Only 46% Off

DeWalt 20V MAX Driver/Drill Combo Kit 30% Off

DeWalt Biscuit Joiner Kit 27% Off

DeWalt Titanium 21-Piece Drill Bit Set 50% Off

Custom Leathercraft DeWalt 33-Pocket Lighted USB Charging Tool Backpack 35% Off

DeWalt Anti-Fog Safety Goggles 30% Off

Custom Leathercraft DeWalt Small Electrician's Pouch 46% Off

DeWalt Industrial Safety Gloves Large 15% Off