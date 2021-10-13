Deal of the Day: Big Savings Today Only on Black+Decker and DeWalt Power Tools at Amazon

This deal expires tonight at midnight, so hurry.

By Jon Langston
Amazon's Deal of the Day sales don't often concern us, but today only Amazon is slashing prices on hand and power tools by DeWalt and Black+Decker. Act now, and you could save 40 percent or more.

Whether you're in the market for a cordless drill, handheld vacuum, or oscillating multitool, car lovers and DIY mechanics can save big bucks today only on brand-name tools at Amazon. Even better, apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card at the time of your purchase, and you'll save another $50 off the sale price. 

Best of all, you're not buying from a dicey third-party seller. These sales and markdowns come directly from the Black+Decker and DeWalt stores at Amazon. B+D and DeWalt are two of the most trusted names in power tools, so you know you're getting a quality product, delivered straight to your door by an authorized retailer. 

This Deal of the Day expires at midnight Central time on October 13. 

Ready to save on brand-name power tools? Here are some of our favorites from Amazon's Deal of the Day on DeWalt and Black+Decker.

Black+Decker 20V MAX Drill & Bit Set, 100 Piece
If you need a new cordless, this might be the rig for you. It includes a 20V MAX Lithium Drill/Driver,  20V MAX Lithium Ion Battery and Charger, (5) Brad Point Drill Bits, (5) Masonry Bits, (8) Screws / Fasteners, (10) HSS Drill Bits, (1) Magnetic Bit Tip Holder, (32) 1" Bits, (14) 2" Bits, (7) 3-1/2" Bits, (10) Nutdrivers, (1) Ratcheting Screwdriver, (1) Gauge, and (5) Sockets.


Even better, this complete MAX drill and bit set is available with all sorts of add-ons, depending on your needs. You can tack on an inflator, an extra battery, a sander, a workbench, or almost any accessory you might need, and still save big.

beyond by Black+Decker 20V MAX Handheld Vacuum
Designed specifically for picking up pet hair, the beyond by B+D also makes an awesome car vacuum. It claims 4x's more suction power and 1.5 times longer runtime than B+D's other handheld cordless vacs. It includes extra filters, an extension wand, and a motorized pet hair brush.


Buy it today and save thirty-five bucks. That ain't bad!

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit, Variable Speed
This 20V MAX cordless kit includes one brushless, oscillating multi-tool, 28 popular cutting and sanding attachments, accessory storage box, universal accessory adaptor, one 2.0Ah battery, charger, and tool bag. The 3-speed selector allows you to choose speed setting based on application. The Quick-Change accessory system lets you change blades quickly and easily, and with the universal accessory adaptor, it's compatible with most oscillating tool accessories. You can customize the depth or height for accurate repeatability, and the bright LED light illuminates dark workspaces.

DeWalt 20V MAX LED Work Light, Tripod Base 
Way more than just a trouble light, this cordless, rechargeable LED portable work light provides accurate color visibility, a long run time, and stays cool to the touch. Three brightness settings customize your workspace illumination. Best of all, this light is designed to take the toughest job sites. The telescoping pole extends the light head to 7 feet, to reduce shadows and glare. A durable shroud protects the head and the light itself is rated IP54 for weather and dust resistance. With the 20V MAX battery system, you can get over 11 hours of light for those long winter garage projects.


Today only, you can save $130 off the regular price. Hurry!

