It doesn't matter what killer parts you bought on Black Friday if you can't install them. They're just shiny bits of chrome and aluminum that work better as paperweights than go-fast goodies without tools. That's why you need to make sure your arsenal is ready to handle whatever it is you're trying to jump into this winter.



The good news is that there's no shortage of killer tool deals going down this Cyber Monday. The bad news is that you need to know where to look. Considering everyone and their mother is ready to make the sale, that can be easier said than done. That's what you've got us for.



We've been spending our weekend absorbing copious amounts of blue light hunting down the best deals on tools we the internet has to offer. Whether you're looking to overhaul that bathroom or finally get that trusty old rust bucket back in shape, we've got you covered.



Check the links below for the tools you can save big on!

Briggs & Stratton 62-Piece Air Tool Kit $58 Off Walmart

DEWALT 20V Max Impact Driver Kit 42% Off Amazon

HART 270-Piece Mechanics Tool Set $81 Off Walmart

Up to 40% off GEARWRENCH Tools & Sets Amazon

Up to 56% off Dremel Tools and Accessories Amazon

DEWALT Impact Socket Set, 23-Piece, 1/2" Drive Metric/SAE 46% Off Amazon

CRAFTSMAN V20 7-1/4-Inch Sliding Miter Saw Kit 21% Off Amazon

CRAFTSMAN V20 Lithium Ion Battery, 2.0-Amp Hour 46% Off Amazon

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit 32% Off Amazon

Get a FREE Bonus Bare Tool with Makita Power Tool Combo Kit Purchase at Amazon

GOODYEAR. 8 Gallon Quiet. Oil-Free Air Compressor $40 Off Walmart

Chicago Pneumatic Tool CP9882 Air Hydraulic Riveter 34% Off Amazon

RocketSett 18-Piece Bolt Lug Nut Extractor Socket Tool Set 20% Off Amazon

Neiko 02448A 1/2" Drive 65-Piece Master Impact Socket Set 5% Off Amazon

Black Jack 2-Ton Trolley Jack and Jack Stands Pair $24 off Walmart

(The Drive is rounding up all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 auto, bike and tech gear deals you should care about. Check back in regularly so you can save big.)