A Can't-Miss Deal at Amazon on a Go-to Interchangeable Power Tool From Black+Decker

B+D's Matrix system is pretty slick, as it allows you to swap out tool heads on the cordless drill's handle/battery, giving you the power of six tools in one easy-to-carry case. Normally $221.83, right now you can pick it up for just $159 at Amazon for a savings of $62.83—that's 28 percent!

Well, folks, have we got a fantastic deal on a great all-around cordless power tool every garage and home needs for you today. Right now at Amazon, you can save over $60 on the Black+Decker Matrix Cordless Drill Combo Kit , a remarkable tool that's bound to become an essential go-to for any driveway mechanic!

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

The base unit is a 20-volt MAX motor with a lithium-ion battery which the manufacturer claims can hold a charge for up to 18 months. Nice! The drill's head attachments included are:

Drill/driver

Sander

Jigsaw

Oscillating Multi-tool

Router

Impact Driver

The rugged, comfort-grip handle for ease of use during DIY projects. The drill attachment features 11 adjustable clutch settings to deliver the right torque settings, while the impact driver attachment has a 1/4” quick-release hex chuck for rapid bit changes between different applications. As for the oscillating multi-tool, it lets you cut metal, drywall, wood, and more with the included blade and has a tool-free blade release, for quick and easy accessory changes.

Black+Decker's jigsaw attachment is made for tool-free blade changes, too. It accepts both U and T shank blades, and both wood- and metal-cutting blades. However, only a wood-cutting blade is included; blades for metal are sold separately.

The sander attachment can be used for finish sanding, detail sanding, and paint removal. And finally, the router attachment is perfect for precision trimming, small-edge forming, decorative woodworking, and much more. It includes adjustable depth controls for increased precision. Everything comes together in a hard-shell case that allows for easy, neat storage and quick access.

Other attachments for the Matrix system are available separately, including a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and a high-pressure inflator attachment.

If you're a DIY enthusiast who does a lot of work around the home but finds yourself constantly trudging back to the garage for the right tool, save time and money with the Black+Decker Matrix Cordless Drill Combo Kit. We haven't seen one of these for a price this low since Prime Day; in fact, it's currently at Walmart for nearly $250.

Act now!