A Can't-Miss Deal at Amazon on a Go-to Interchangeable Power Tool From Black+Decker
B+D's Matrix system lets you swap out tool head attachments using the same handle and battery for all your jobs.
- Deals
- Deals
Well, folks, have we got a fantastic deal on a great all-around cordless power tool every garage and home needs for you today. Right now at Amazon, you can save over $60 on the Black+Decker Matrix Cordless Drill Combo Kit, a remarkable tool that's bound to become an essential go-to for any driveway mechanic!
B+D's Matrix system is pretty slick, as it allows you to swap out tool heads on the cordless drill's handle/battery, giving you the power of six tools in one easy-to-carry case. Normally $221.83, right now you can pick it up for just $159 at Amazon for a savings of $62.83—that's 28 percent!
The base unit is a 20-volt MAX motor with a lithium-ion battery which the manufacturer claims can hold a charge for up to 18 months. Nice! The drill's head attachments included are:
- Drill/driver
- Sander
- Jigsaw
- Oscillating Multi-tool
- Router
- Impact Driver
The rugged, comfort-grip handle for ease of use during DIY projects. The drill attachment features 11 adjustable clutch settings to deliver the right torque settings, while the impact driver attachment has a 1/4” quick-release hex chuck for rapid bit changes between different applications. As for the oscillating multi-tool, it lets you cut metal, drywall, wood, and more with the included blade and has a tool-free blade release, for quick and easy accessory changes.
Black+Decker's jigsaw attachment is made for tool-free blade changes, too. It accepts both U and T shank blades, and both wood- and metal-cutting blades. However, only a wood-cutting blade is included; blades for metal are sold separately.
The sander attachment can be used for finish sanding, detail sanding, and paint removal. And finally, the router attachment is perfect for precision trimming, small-edge forming, decorative woodworking, and much more. It includes adjustable depth controls for increased precision. Everything comes together in a hard-shell case that allows for easy, neat storage and quick access.
Other attachments for the Matrix system are available separately, including a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and a high-pressure inflator attachment.
If you're a DIY enthusiast who does a lot of work around the home but finds yourself constantly trudging back to the garage for the right tool, save time and money with the Black+Decker Matrix Cordless Drill Combo Kit. We haven't seen one of these for a price this low since Prime Day; in fact, it's currently at Walmart for nearly $250.
Act now!
Bound to be an essential go-to in your tool arsenal.
-
RELATEDMonday Deals—New Drive Swag, Hot Bargains, and Big Savings from Walmart, RealTruck, RevZilla, and MoreWe've got a new t-shirt! Come and take yours today.READ NOW
-
RELATEDDeals Spotlight: Car Wash Accessories to Save You Time and MoneyThese three on-sale products will make taking care of your car, truck, or motorcycle a joy—not a chore. Save big today.READ NOW
-
RELATEDDaily Deals: Massive Savings On Summer Riding Gear, Power Tools, and Echo Auto at Revzilla, Home Depot, and Best BuyOur favorite retailers are making space for new fall merchandise, and you can take advantage today.READ NOW