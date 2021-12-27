Save Up to 42% on DeWalt Tools From Amazon, And More Unmissable Deals
Find everything and more you need in The Drive's Daily Deals post!
The gifts were wrapped, left to wait, opened, and appreciated but, for The Drive's commerce team, the season of giving never ends. We've scoured the internet to find you the best deals on offer today, the ones that we know readers of The Drive will love. If there are relatives that you've yet to see, you could find the perfect gift to top off their — or your — stocking and finish the year on a high.
Among the most notable deals today: something to turn night into day on your next off-road adventure, and a helmet that's as fashionable as it is protective.
There's an abundance of joy and gifts at this time of year but a severe lack of daylight. Illuminate the road ahead with Rigid's RDS SR-SRS PRO 54 LED lights, which are on sale for just $999.97, saving you $575.02. This curved light bar has a lifespan of over 50,000 hours, so it should be a faithful servant for years to come.
Motorcycle gear is essential and practical, but boy can it be beautiful. The Bell Eliminator Vanish Helmet is a fashionable piece of kit and a welcome addition to any biker's collection. It's on sale right now for just $322.46, saving you $107.49. You can rest assured it's not a case of style over substance, as this model is DOT and ECE certified.
Automotive
Cordless Polisher for $69.99 at Amazon
Sealight 9005/HB3 9006/HB4 LED Bulbs for $59.49 at Amazon
Armor All Glass and Cleaning Wipes for $11.69 at Amazon
Pilot Automotive MIC-001E Antimicrobial Microban-Infused Universal Car Steering Wheel Cover for $17.99 at Amazon
OBD2 Scanner Bluetooth, Mucar BT200 Full Systems Auto Diagnostic Scanner for $89.95 at Amazon
Vzcy New GEN 2 Pack Recovery Tracks Traction Boards for $55.99 at Amazon
Moto
Dainese Bora Air Jacket for $159.96 at Revzilla
Bell Eliminator Vanish Helmet for $107.49 at Revzilla
Tools / Home Improvement
Husky Mechanics Tool Set (270-piece) for $100 at Home Depot
Arcan 2-Ton Low Profile Service Jack for $183.99 at Home Depot
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99.00 at Amazon
DeWalt 20V Max Impact Driver Kit for $97.99 at Amazon
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Reciprocating Saw for $131.16 at Amazon
Blurams Security Camera Outdoor Pro 1080p for $39.99 at Amazon
Bostitch Brand Nailer Kit for $79.00 at Amazon
Helidallr Security Camera Outdoor for $99.99 at Amazon
Baxia Technology BX-SL-101 Solar Lights for $25.49 at Amazon
Sale on Kershaw Leek knives at Blade HQ
Pro-Tech George SBR Fixed Blade Knife for $229.00 at BladeHQ
Ontario Knives Nona Knife for $47.99 at BladeHQ
DeWalt DCK278C2 2-Tool Combo Kit - 20V MAX Drill Driver & Impact Driver Kit for $154.99 at Amazon
Making / Creative / Photo
Portable 40 Inch Aluminum Alloy Selfie Stick Phone Tripod for $22.09 at Amazon
Gaomon PD1161 11.6 Inches Tilt Support Drawing Pen Display for $169.99 at Amazon
5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector for $237.99 ay Amazon
Save up to 14% off Instax Mini 11 Instant Cameras at Amazon
Fujifilm X-E3 Mirrorless Digital Camera for $799.95 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Heated Vest for Men for $69.99 at Amazon
Save up to 20% off Coleman goods at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Massage Gun Deep Tissue for $47.59 at Amazon
Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor GPS Watch for $169.99 at eBay
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Sony - 65" Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,199.99 at Best Buy
Personal Audio
Sony - WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $249.99 at Best Buy
Sennheiser - Momentum 2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones for $199.98 at Best Buy
Toys / Kid Gear
Lamborghini 12 V Kids Ride On Car with Remote Control for $278.99 at Walmrart
Arrma RC Monster Truck for $93.98 at Amazon
Haiboxing 1/18 Scale Brushless Fast Rc Car for $118.99 at Amazon
Rcfunkid Remote Control Car for $23.36 at Amazon
Razor A5 DLX Kick Scooter for $89.00 at Walmart
Roomtec1 Seater Electric Kids Ride On Car Mercedes Benz for $185.99 at Walmart
Dinosaur Transport Car Carrier Truck for $37.17 at Walmart
LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler for $61.99 at Walmart
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
-
RELATEDSave Up to 50% off Subwoofers At Best Buy (Plus More Deals You Can't Miss)Find everything you need and more in The Drive's Daily Deals post.READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave Over 50% On Selected RevZilla Products, And More Unmissable DealsFind everything and more you need in The Drive's Daily Deals post!READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave Up to 30% On Cordless Power Tools From Home Depot and More Daily DealsFind everything you need and more in The Drive's Daily Deals post!READ NOW