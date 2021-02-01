These Obscure Coachbuilt Cars Are Based on the Japanese Icons We Love

It was perfectly normal in '90s Japan to look at one of the era's icons like the Mazda RX-7 or Toyota Supra and think, "yeah, I could improve on that." If it weren't, there wouldn't be a plethora of body kits for each car, not to mention total body conversions, like the Veilside RX-7 you saw in Tokyo Drift or TRD's JGTC-inspired Supra 3000GT. And while researching that Supra, we stumbled across an even stranger Supra re-body from Japanese coachbuilder Ohno Car Craft, whose creations might make you say its name aloud.

That joke would be funny if it weren't old enough to have its learner's permit—Car & Driver cracked it back in 2003 when it laid eyes on Ohno's Mercedes-Benz SL500-based Naomi IV. At that point, it was the latest in Ohno's line of retro-inspired re-bodies, which eponymous founder Toshihiko Ohno has been producing since the early 1980s. Following a series of vehicles inspired by pre-WWII cars, many of them seemingly based on the Lotus Seven, Ohno tried his hand at something more modern, restyling the RX-7 and naming the result after his wife, Naomi.