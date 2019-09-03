Aston Martin Vanquish 25 by Callum Is a $660K Revival of British Artistry

When 65-year-old Ian Callum left his role as the head of Jaguar design in June, he didn't do so with the intent of relaxing into retirement. Callum's stated intent to "explore other design projects" left us hanging, but not for long, because Callum has just revealed what one of these other projects is: the Aston Martin Vanquish 25.

The Vanquish 25 isn't a new car—far from it, in fact. It's based on the 2001-2007 V-12 Vanquish, which in turn would've been the ultimate variant of the DB7, had Callum not felt the Vanquish was a shortcoming given its potential.

"It's rare that a designer has the chance to retell the story of one of their own cars. I've wanted to do that for some time," Callum said. "Materials and technologies have advanced, allowing us to introduce these along with new ideas that weren't feasible when the car was launched."