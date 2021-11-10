Japanese Police Use a Massive Library of Old Dealer Brochures to Identify Cars

Hamaguchi gives one particular example of the index's usefulness in a recent case. One station recently reached out to request a catalog to identify a vehicle involved in a starlight hit-and-run. Investigators originally believed the car was a Toyota Aqua; however, upon closer inspection, they were able to determine that it was a Yaris instead, and by using the correct vehicle model, the police were able to identify the owner.

While there is no digital version of this catalog for the public to view, it's undoubtedly a useful resource for police—not to mention an extremely cool and nostalgic point of reference for car lovers in the department. The Aichi police say they constantly stay on top of new vehicle models and when they're made aware of a new car coming to market, they instantly contact a dealer to obtain a new brochure to add to their collection.

The entire collection is locked behind police doors, but several photos of the collection taken during Hamaguchi's interview can be seen on The Asahi Shimbun's website.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com