Dutch Forensic Lab Hacks a Tesla, Finds Crash Data Automaker Didn’t Share

A collision involving an Autopilot-engaged Tesla in the Netherlands has snowballed into something of much more significance. What started as one of the California automaker's vehicles rear-ending another car with its advanced adaptive cruise control system activated, according to authorities, has turned into the Dutch government's forensics lab cracking into the car's black box. What did it find? Allegedly, more than Tesla had been sharing before.

According to a story first reported by Reuters, the Netherlands Forensic Institute has discovered that Teslas carry a great deal more data about conditions leading up to crashes than has been previously disclosed. And it took some cracking to get there.

The NFI's decryption hinged on a collision where a driver reportedly had Autopilot engaged in heavy traffic, according to Reuters. But because the driver was supposedly following too closely behind another car, neither the driver nor the Tesla could stop in time when the lead car braked suddenly. The Tesla did warn the driver to take back control, the NFI found, but there just wasn't enough time.

Investigators "reverse engineered" data logs from the vehicle and claimed that although Tesla had been providing them with the information they requested previously, the California company wasn't necessarily being totally transparent, Reuters reported. The NFI told the outlet that it found "far more data than investigators had previously been aware of."

Despite the automaker complying with requests for data from the Dutch government, it also "left out a lot of data that could have proven useful."