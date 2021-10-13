Feds Order Tesla to Justify OTA Autopilot Updates Instead of Recalling Cars

An ongoing probe by the United States National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigating several crashes involving Teslas and emergency vehicles, has become even more complicated thanks to the use of over-the-air software updates. Following the announcement of an official investigation into the crashes, the California automaker issued an OTA update designed to improve the detection of emergency vehicles at night. However, the NHTSA believes that the issue itself may have constituted a safety defect, and is now demanding that Tesla justify its use of OTA updates rather than follow the standard procedure of a formal recall notice.

via SOUTH JORDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The spat stems from an NHTSA investigation opened in August. The agency is looking into whether or not the automaker's Level 2 driver assistance system, Autopilot, played a part in multiple crashes involving parked emergency vehicles at first responder scenes—an investigation that could have sparked a mass recall. “Any manufacturer issuing an over-the-air update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety is required to timely file an accompanying recall notice to NHTSA,” wrote the agency in an email sent to Tesla's Director of Field Quality, Eddie Gates, on Tuesday. The OTA update that the NHTSA is referring to was pushed to some Tesla vehicles in September. The software release contained an improvement to the vehicle's Emergency Light Detection, which would take specific actions should a vehicle with the update identify an emergency vehicle's lights while the Autosteer (lane centering) function of the Autopilot suite was engaged on a high-speed road. A description of the update's behavior reportedly from the owner's manual is shown in a tweet below: