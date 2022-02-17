Feds Investigate Tesla Over Phantom Braking Complaints

After recently confirming that it was reviewing a large number of complaints, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched a safety probe into some Tesla vehicles, following hundreds of cases of vehicles activating their emergency braking systems at highway speeds. This issue has previously been dubbed as "phantom braking" by the online Tesla community. A filing by NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) said that over the last nine months, the department has received 354 complaints of unexpected braking occurring whilst Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system is activated. Around 416,000 vehicles are at the center of the probe, all of which are 2021 and 2022 Model 3s and Ys.

