NHTSA Reviewing Tesla Phantom Braking After Complaint Count Spikes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been cracking down on Tesla, forcing it to issue recalls for driver-assistance software that blows through stop signs—and just this morning, for problems with seat belt chimes. Tesla might soon be treated to another round in the recall ring, too, as the NHTSA has told media it is "reviewing" an exponential increase in complaints from Tesla owners of their cars slamming on their brakes without warning. "Phantom braking," as it's known, is a phenomenon where a car's advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) registers a false positive for a hazard in the vehicle's path, and activates automated emergency braking, posing a risk of a collision to vehicles behind. It's a possibility in any vehicle with ADAS but is most closely associated with Tesla's SAE Level 2 ADAS systems, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta. In the Model 3 and Model Y, these systems interpret their surroundings using input from cameras alone, Tesla having eliminated their radar sensor modules in May 2021.

Tesla 2022 Tesla Model Y

This elimination of sensor redundancy and subsequent software updates has resulted in a spike in phantom braking incidents, as observed by the Washington Post. It examined the NHTSA's public complaints database and reportedly found that for the period of April through September 2021, no more than five phantom braking complaints were lodged each month. That figure leaped to 13 in October, before soaring to 51 in November. It cooled to 32 in December, then 24 in January, but that's still nearly five times the rate of reports the NHTSA received prior to October 2021. The significant delay between Tesla's hardware change and the increase in phantom braking reports suggests the problem to be rooted in updates to Tesla's ADAS, likely FSDB version 2021.36.5.2, which was rolled out October 23, 2021. A lack of transparency from Tesla (and its dissolved PR department) makes it difficult to confirm whether changes implemented as part of this patch are to blame for the apparent explosion of phantom braking incidents, though Tesla will be forced to cooperate with the NHTSA in a way that will let the feds determine when—and how—the problem likely began. This, along with a review of owners' complaints, will determine if further action will be taken by the NHTSA.

Tesla 2022 Tesla Model Y interior