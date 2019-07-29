Customers Revolt As Fix For Tesla's Touchscreen "Yellow Band" Problem Remains Elusive

In the conclusion to my upcoming book LUDICROUS: The Unvarnished Story Of Tesla Motors, I note that Tesla's giant touchscreen symbolizes the divergent perspectives on the most fought-over automaker in recent memory. If you love Tesla it's because you believe the size of its screen and the smartphone-style experience and aesthetics it brings represent the future of cars and Tesla's technological advantage, whereas the more critical perspective points out that the screen hasn't been matched by competition because it isn't automotive grade and that the cost-benefit analysis is trending toward the unfavorable side as time goes on. That's certainly what seems to be happening in the Tesla forums, as timelines for a fix to the latest "yellow band" problem stretch out and customers grow angry with Tesla's handling of the situation. Starting late last year, Tesla began telling Model S and Model X customers whose touchscreens were developing the distinctive band of yellow around its edges that it wouldn't be replacing screens until a fix was developed this summer. Now, in the dog days of summer, a fix involving ultraviolet (UV) lights seems to have been developed but it appears that widespread availability is being pushed back until "early fall." According to one owner, Tesla sent the following text message about the issue and their response:

Hi this is the Tesla Service Team. Tesla has reviewed the issue with the yellow anomalies on the touchscreens and determined two courses of action to correct them. Our team is developing a procedure to correct the yellowing and "revive" the display. There will be no cost associated with this procedure while the vehicle is under warranty or if the issue is noted prior to the limited warranty expiring. This revive procedure will be available early Fall.

The second option is a replacement of the touchscreen with an updated revision that will resist any yellowing. As there will be a procedure to address the issue and the function of the screen is not affected, the replacement option is not covered by the vehicle's warranty. Let us know which direction you would prefer to go so we can adjust your appointment as such. Thank you!