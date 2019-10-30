NYC Taxi Commission Approves Tesla Model 3 As City’s First Fully Electric Yellow Cab

Last week, the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) officially approved the first electric car to be used as an NYC Yellow Taxi: the Tesla Model 3.

Although the TLC has piloted the use of battery-electric vehicles and hybrids in the past, the Model 3 makes history as the first-ever fully electric car under the commission’s watch to be worthy of wearing the coveted yellow cab paint and medallion.

The truth is that electric taxis aren't anything new. In fact, the first self-propelled cabs in New York City during the 1890s were electric and remained that way until gas-powered competitors became more feasible. However, as regulation strengthened and the TLC became the governing body over cabbies in New York City, requirements eventually created a list of cars eligible for hack-up certification—a list which, according to a spokesperson from the TLC, did not include EVs until last week.

Using EVs as taxis and ride-sharing vehicles is a phenomenon growing in popularity across the world. For example, a firm in Dubai has its own fleet of taxis fully populated by Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles; Uber has also offered pilot programs to its drivers where it rewards the drivers of EVs with certain stipends. Even Tesla wants to get into the mix with its claimed upcoming fleet of robotaxis.

As for NYC taxi drivers, a spokesperson for the TLC told The Drive that no individuals have yet registered their Teslas with the regulatory body, though that could change any day now that the Model 3 is an approved vehicle.

Another consideration for drivers will be charging infrastructure. While electric cars offer far better efficiency while in traffic or idling, they still suffer from the inevitable need to recharge. Fortunately, the average NYC taxicab driver only travels about 192 miles per day, making the battery in even the lowest trim Model 3 (Standard Range Plus) sustainable for a day's work. However, that may not be enough for shared cabs, or drivers who tend to work more than others.