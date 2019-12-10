Infiniti's Lack of EVs, Aging Lineup Forces Dealer to Sell Tesla Model 3 Instead

As the decade comes to an end, most automakers are investing heavily in electric vehicles (EVs) and rolling them out to semi-early adopters who await them with open wallets. Most of them except Infiniti, of course, who despite having the know-how from its parent company Nissan, it still hasn't rolled out a full EV. Combine this with an aging lineup of vehicles, and it explains why the luxury automaker's sales are downright catastrophic.

Case in point is an Infiniti dealership in Canada, who recently bought a Tesla Model 3 for the only purpose of selling it right back to one of its loyal customers. The reason? The customer really wanted an EV and Infiniti doesn't offer one.

First reported by Electrek, an Infiniti dealer in Sherbrooke, Quebec had an important customer who frequented the dealer for "many years" and was interested in purchasing a vehicle. His biggest stipulation for the purchase was that the vehicle had to be electric. To solve the problem, the dealer sourced a Tesla Model 3 and made him very happy—or so we hope.