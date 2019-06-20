Tesla Axes Free Black Paint Color, Will Now Charge $1,000

Next month, Tesla will introduce a new "simple white" standard color on all its models, raising the price of its soon-to-be former base color "Solid Black" by $1,000. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the change in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. At present, Solid Black is Tesla's cheapest (no cost) paint option, with premium paint colors costing an additional $1,000 to $2,500 depending on the vehicle and color. Musk states that Solid Black's price will match that of Midnight Silver Metallic, a $1,000 option on the Model 3, but a $1,500 option on other models.

According to Musk, Teslas not requested in premium colors will be finished in a "Simple White," one that's "not a pearl multi-coat," he clearly outlined so customers wouldn't confuse it with the "Pearl White Multi-Coat." Said color is a $1,500 option on the Model 3, and a $2,000 option on the Model S and X. The executive did not comment on whether the base price of Tesla's vehicles would change along with their standard color, though his tweets seemingly imply that base white Teslas will cost the same as the outgoing base black models.