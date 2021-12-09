Tesla Update Allows Video Games While Driving, and the Feds Aren’t Happy

The NHTSA is concerned with the move, due primarily to the already-high instances of crashes due to drivers being distracted behind the wheel. In a statement to Reuters, the NHTSA indicated that "Distraction-affected crashes are a concern, particularly in vehicles equipped with an array of convenience technologies such as entertainment screens. We are aware of driver concerns and are discussing the feature with the manufacturer."

Notably, NHTSA statistics indicate that distracted driving was implicated in 3,142 deaths in the United States in 2019, out of a total of 36,096 road fatalities that year. However, some safety advocates suggest that the real number may be much higher, as many drivers may not admit to being distracted behind the wheel.

It's not the first time Tesla has come to the attention of the NHTSA, either. The government agency is currently investigating the automaker over the issue of crashes caused by Tesla vehicles driving in Autopilot mode.

First shown off in 2019, games have been available on Tesla infotainment screens for some time already. However, it's only in the most recent update that they've been playable while the car is in motion. Curiously, streaming services like Hulu and Netflix are still locked out while the car is moving.