The 4WD International Harvester ‘Trucktor’ Is Real, And Yes, You Can Buy It

It's managed to stay out of the limelight for years, but a treasure like the International Harvester "Trucktor" could never really be forgotten. If you're an Ohio local who wanders through the capital city of Columbus on occasion, you might've seen it in the flesh. If you were a subscriber to Farm Show magazine some 30 years ago, you probably saw it in print. Nonetheless, you'll soon see it online as the wrong-but-right sort of hybrid is up for sale.

The details on this rare beast are a little scarce, but from the outside, the formula is clear. It has a 1974 IH 1210 D-Series cab mounted toward the front with a tractor rear-end. Exactly what kind of tractor underpins the machine is unclear, though the Farm Show article from 1990 claims it to be a Minneapolis Moline 302; others, however, say it's purebred with Farmall construction. It's painted red, and it looks as harmonious as a mated truck and tractor can.

One thing's for sure: It's a four-wheel-drive. The IH is said to have four transmissions altogether—two for the truck portion and two for the tractor—though it's usually driven by the front wheels alone. According to the truck's builder Darrell Foster, he typically cruised with the tractor rear-end in neutral and the truck in "4WD," which effectively engages the front wheels only. This allows it to cruise at speeds up to 40 miles per hour, which is pretty impressive.