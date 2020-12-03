Two 500-Cubic-Inch Cadillac V8s and All-Wheel Drive Make This Yugo Totally Rip

The Yugo is one of the heavier small cars you can go with, it's made of heavy steel. As Jim explained, there's about 1,000 lbs in steel alone, and with 1,500 pounds of engine at each end, it weighs about 4,100-4,200 lbs. That's no biggie when each engine cranks out about 480 horsepower. Jim wasn't sure exactly how much horsepower the total package made when he spoke to ScottieDTV, but he knew it was over 900.

It looks fantastic, as the body has been widened for an aggressive stance and even the license plate holder is popped out in order to fit the rear transmission. That's right—all of its wheels are driven.

This Yugo takes the "small car, big engine" school of tuning to absurd heights, and it's fast. It's an autocross car complete with an interior roll bar stiffening it up and of course, Ridetech suspension. It sits on a staggered set of C4-generation Chevrolet Corvette wheels—9.5 inches wide in the front and 11 inches wide in the rear.