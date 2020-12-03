The Legendary Haynes Manual Is Ending Print Copies for New Cars After 60 Years

If mechanics have one tool as trustworthy as the 3/8 ratchet or 10-millimeter socket, it's the Haynes Manual. For roughly 60 years, these repair guides have lined the shelves of seemingly every auto parts store in the English-speaking world, their insightful cutaways and wiring diagrams solving headaches for amateur mechanics and professionals alike. But with the golden era of print in the rearview mirror, and digital publishing rising to take its place, the days for the physical Haynes manual were bound to come to a close. And now, they have, as Haynes has announced it will stop printing maintenance manuals for new vehicles.

This stoppage, however, appears to apply only to vehicles of the 2021 model year and beyond, with the company clarifying via Twitter that its lengthy back catalog will remain available as analog media. So while there won't be a Haynes book for the 2021 Ford F-150, paper-bound guides for every F-150 from the 1973 through 2020 model will continue to be printed.