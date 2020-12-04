The Boring Company Had a ‘Tunnel Rave’ Light Show to Celebrate Its Near-Complete Las Vegas Loop

Life without traffic jams is a dream shared by many motorists. One such dreamer is Tesla CEO Elon Musk who looked for a way to solve this conundrum after getting stuck in Los Angeles' infamous rush hour traffic.

Rather than look to the skies like Uber, Musk turned to the depths with his tunnel-carving Boring Company, which won its first contract with the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2019. Several weeks after Musk tweeted that the company's first Loop tunnel only had "some finishing touches" left before it was complete, The Boring Company finally shared what appears to be our first look at the LVCC Loop.

This tunnel, which includes three stations across the LVCC campus, is the first leg of a proposed Loop system running the length of the Las Vegas Strip. Route concepts released by The Boring Company suggest adding spurs connecting nearby destinations, such as additional casinos and McCarran International Airport. According to The Boring Company, this system would facilitate traffic-skipping travel at speeds of up to 155 mph "via compatible autonomous electric vehicles," or as Musk put it, "basically just Teslas in tunnels."