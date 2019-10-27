Woman Intentionally Rams Winnebago Into North Las Vegas Casino After Being Kicked Out

The entrance of a North Las Vegas casino is in shambles after a 50-year-old woman intentionally rammed her RV into the main doors of the building in retaliation.

Multiple reports explain that Jennifer Stitt drove her Winnebago through the front doors of the Cannery Casino early Friday morning after the building’s security forced her out. She was supposedly asked to leave for disorderly conduct, but refused. Her refusal resulted in her trespassing on the casino’s property.

Dissatisfied with how she was being treated, she then hopped into her RV and crashed it through the casino’s main entrance; in the process, she allegedly ran over and injured a 66-year-old custodian.

When the fiasco unfolded, authorities supposedly had to force their way onto the Winnebago as Stitt continued reversing and accelerating, all with the custodian pinned under the rubble. They were then able to remove Stitt and place her under arrest.