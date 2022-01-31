Save Up to 51% at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More Deals

Start February off with a bang by getting the products you need to feed your passions at a discounted price, as The Drive's commerce team has looked through every nook and cranny of the internet to deliver the deals that matter to you and brighten up your Monday. You'll definitely want to check out the discounts on tools today, and if you've been thinking of upgrading your TV for the upcoming Formula 1 season, we've got you covered. 

Among the most notable deals today: something to get your pride and joy out of storage and ready for the road, the warmth you need to stay riding throughout the winter, and a cordless power tool that'll cut down the time you spend fastening screws. 

EverStart Maxx 800 Peak Amp Jump Starter with 120 PSI Compressor

If you're anything like the team here at The Drive, there's at least one precious machine you put into hibernation through the winter. Unfortunately, batteries don't like to hibernate - if they're not being used, they can quickly go flat. The EverStart Maxx 800 Peak Amp Jump Starter with 120 PSI Compressor is on sale at Walmart now for just $50, saving you $19.97. The 800 peak amps on offer are enough to easily start most V6 engines. And, before you take your pride and joy for a spin, you can make sure the tires are ready for action with the 120 PSI portable air compressor, which features a Sure Fit nozzle.

Axial Block Glove Liner

February is around the corner, but that doesn't mean we're leaving cold temperatures behind just yet. Axial Block Glove Liners and Block Women's Glove Liners are on sale for just $14.99 at RevZilla, saving you $5. If that's not enough warmth to keep you cozy on the streets, then pick up the Axial Block Balaclava for $12.99, saving you $7. All these products feature a Freeze-Out windproof membrane, which keeps air from penetrating the major wind blast zones. They also all use a micro-fleece inner structure that traps heat, keeping you warm while you're on the move.

DeWalt 20V Max XR Impact Driver

Winter, spring, summer, or fall, there's never a wrong time to add an impact driver to your cordless collection. The DeWalt 20V Max XR Impact Driver Kit is on sale now for just $199.99 at Amazon, saving you $209. This is a great deal for anyone who's planning on doing a lot of DIY jobs throughout 2022. When compared to a regular drill / driver, this product saves you lots of time and effort when it comes to fastening screws and lag bolts. It has up to 250-foot-pounds of max tightening torque and 400-foot-pounds of breakaway torque. 

