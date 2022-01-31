Save Up to 51% at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More Deals
Find everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!
Start February off with a bang by getting the products you need to feed your passions at a discounted price, as The Drive's commerce team has looked through every nook and cranny of the internet to deliver the deals that matter to you and brighten up your Monday. You'll definitely want to check out the discounts on tools today, and if you've been thinking of upgrading your TV for the upcoming Formula 1 season, we've got you covered.
Among the most notable deals today: something to get your pride and joy out of storage and ready for the road, the warmth you need to stay riding throughout the winter, and a cordless power tool that'll cut down the time you spend fastening screws.
If you're anything like the team here at The Drive, there's at least one precious machine you put into hibernation through the winter. Unfortunately, batteries don't like to hibernate - if they're not being used, they can quickly go flat. The EverStart Maxx 800 Peak Amp Jump Starter with 120 PSI Compressor is on sale at Walmart now for just $50, saving you $19.97. The 800 peak amps on offer are enough to easily start most V6 engines. And, before you take your pride and joy for a spin, you can make sure the tires are ready for action with the 120 PSI portable air compressor, which features a Sure Fit nozzle.
February is around the corner, but that doesn't mean we're leaving cold temperatures behind just yet. Axial Block Glove Liners and Block Women's Glove Liners are on sale for just $14.99 at RevZilla, saving you $5. If that's not enough warmth to keep you cozy on the streets, then pick up the Axial Block Balaclava for $12.99, saving you $7. All these products feature a Freeze-Out windproof membrane, which keeps air from penetrating the major wind blast zones. They also all use a micro-fleece inner structure that traps heat, keeping you warm while you're on the move.
Winter, spring, summer, or fall, there's never a wrong time to add an impact driver to your cordless collection. The DeWalt 20V Max XR Impact Driver Kit is on sale now for just $199.99 at Amazon, saving you $209. This is a great deal for anyone who's planning on doing a lot of DIY jobs throughout 2022. When compared to a regular drill / driver, this product saves you lots of time and effort when it comes to fastening screws and lag bolts. It has up to 250-foot-pounds of max tightening torque and 400-foot-pounds of breakaway torque.
Automotive
Chemical Guys MIC707 Waffle Weave Glass and Window Microfiber Towel for $5.99 at Amazon
OMOTON Magnetic Car Phone Holder for $4.99 at Amazon
BuyWhat BW-150 150W Car Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Outlet Converter for $17.99 at Amazon
Moto
Biltwell Gringo S ECE Helmet for 129.99 at RevZilla
BILT Amped EVO Rapid Gloves for $13.99 at RevZilla
Tools
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless LED Light Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger for 29.97 at Home Depot
DSF Rotary Tool, 200W Red Rotary Tool, Power Variable Speed with 170 Accessories for $32.99 at Woot
Amazon Basics 173-Piece General Household Home Repair and Mechanic's Hand Tool Kit Set for $48.80 at Amazon
Hammerhead 12-Amp 7-1/4 Inch Circular Saw with Saw Blade for $25.99 at Woot
Save up to $100 off Select Cordless Combo Kits at Home Depot
Save up to 25% Off Select Kobalt MAX Cordless Electric Power Equipment at Lowes
Home / Garage
DrainShroom Revolutionary Tub and Sink Snake Auger Clog Remover for Bathroom Drains for $10.10 at Amazon
Dyna-Glo Grab N Go XL Portable Heater 18,000 BTU for $79 at Walmart
Philips Hue Dusk-to-Dawn Outdoor Motion Sensor for Smart Home for $39.99 at Amazon
Amazon Commercial Non-Marring Cap Knee Pads for $6.83 at Amazon
Power / Charging
Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $18.99 at Woot
INVZI 100W USB C Multiport Charger for $41.99 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code I100TECH]
LITAKE Portable Power Station for $149.99 at Amazon [Promo Code I9WLL6MU]
Pulsar 2300-Watt Portable Gasoline Inverter Generator for $355 at eBay
Woods SlimLine 2241 16/3 Flat Plug Indoor Extension Cord for $4.48 at Amazon
Making / Creative / Photo
SanDisk - Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $29.99 at Best Buy
WD - My Passport 1TB External USB Type-C Portable Solid State Drive for $109.99 at Best Buy
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Gymax Patio Fire Pit for 137.99 at Walmart
Cold Steel Demko Hawk Tomahawk 65Mn Steel Blade Nylon Handle for $19 at Midway USA
20x50 Binoculars for Adults for $89.98 at Amazon
Stearns Unisex Hydroprene Life Vest for $9.99 at Woot
Ozark Trail 50 Can Soft Sided Cooler for $6.36 at Walmart
Fitness / Health
Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table for $284.99 at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
TCL - 70" Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV for $499.99 at Best Buy
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $319 at Walmart
Roku Streaming Stick+ for $29.99 at Amazon
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) for $169.99 at Amazon
Introducing Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $899.99 at Amazon
Personal Audio
JBL CLUB 950, Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $89.99 at Amazon
TCL MoveAudio S600 True Wireless Earbuds for $74.99 at Amazon
Samsung - Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Galaxy Buds2 for $62.99 at Best Buy
Toys / Kid Gear
Up to 30% off Valentine Day Toys from Hasbro, TeeTurtle and more at Amazon
The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie for $10.49 at amazon
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship for $39.99
LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $40 at Amazon
Smartivity Hot Shot Marble 3D Wooden Model Engineering STEM Learning Toy for $16.08 at Amazon
Gaming
VEVOR G920 Racing Steering Wheel Stand Shifter Mount fit for $81.99 at Amazon
