Pontiac of 1989 Would Argue That We Got the Wrong Stinger

The 2021 Kia Stinger is a solid, rear-wheel-drive sports sedan we would love to see more of on the road. Similar only in name but back in 1989, the Pontiac Stinger concept was a 3.0-liter, 16-valve Iron Duke-powered beach car concept that should have made it into limited production. However, American carmakers had no luck with such halo products at the time, so the Pontiac Stinger's fluorescent green carbon fiber went nowhere. Three decades on, it's time for us to take a good look at its bold features alongside Ford's Splash, another beach hero of the era that was designed by students.

As later executive vice president of GM J. Michael Losh said in 1989, Pontiac's Stinger was supposed to be a “spirited, great-looking transportation for the under-35 car buyer or the young person in all of us." Keeping that in mind, Pontiac's design team created an all-wheel-drive four-seater with an active air suspension powered by its own 3.0-liter four-cylinder that could raise the car by four inches.

The Stinger also came with anti-lock brakes, a compass on the dash, removable lower door glass alongside four more detachable body pieces, and an accessory list long enough to put a 2021 Ford Bronco to shame, including a camp stove, portable AM/FM stereo, a pair of handheld vacuum cleaners and a torch. How about standard equipment as cell phones, CD player, a drink cooler mounted in the doors, tool case, first aid kit, extension cord, camping table, biking bags, or a garden hose of all things? The Pontiac Stinger got you covered, and not just with sand.