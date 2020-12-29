Cyberpunk 2077: Supercar Designer Frank Stephenson Rates Its Cars and Bikes

Polish video game developer CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 quickly went from being the year's most highly-anticipated video game release to another letdown. As supercar designer Frank Stephenson points out, however, once release dates announced by the management are set in stone, there's little the team can do if something isn't quite ready yet. Is that what happened here? Whether it is or it isn't, Stephenson recently took the time to analyze the game's rides, much like he did a bit ago with Grand Theft Auto V.

Cyberpunk 2077 shall be patched out of its sad current state in the coming months, which means we'll be able to appreciate more of the design work the team has put into Night City's utopian vehicle park. Mad Max meets Akira, muscle cars and supercars of the 1970s and '80s go all-in on menacing armor and performance parts to survive in the North Californian megacity controlled by corporations and gangs.