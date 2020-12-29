Cyberpunk 2077: Supercar Designer Frank Stephenson Rates Its Cars and Bikes

What's the best thing on four wheels if you have some serious business to take care of?
The default answer would be the famous Quadra Turbo R VTEC, the retro-future equivalent of a 1980s De Tomaso Pantera. Yet perhaps you prefer some heavy metal, choosing the classic Cadillac meets mutant Rolls-Royce vibe of the Chevillon Thrax 388 Jefferson instead. Of course as the former BMW, Mini, Ferrari, Maserati, and McLaren designer points out, if you want to park in a video game, the car for you is the Makigai Maimai. A dash of Japanese kei car practicality thrown at what feels like the 2077 equivalent of a Zagato Zele electric microcar from 1974.
Staying strictly in the economy line, let's not forget that the Thorton Galena G240 can also be upgraded to become a much more sinister Gecko...