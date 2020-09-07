This Cyberpunk AMC Gremlin Is Really a BMW Z4 Underneath

You could be forgiven for thinking that the BMW Z3 M under an AMC Hornet body we discovered last week was the only vehicle of its kind. After all, it's not like AMCs on BMW frames are actually a thing, right? Well, it turns out that's wrong.

While reading the comments on said story, I found Texas hot-rodder Tyler Zalman, who proudly announced that he too had grafted a BMW Z frame to an AMC. But his wasn't built from a Hornet—no, his was built from AMC's divisive economy hatchback; the Gremlin.

Zalman, of El Paso's Sinister Kustoms, bought the donor Gremlin in 2019 with no plan for the car other than to somehow restomod it. Several months later, he snagged a deal on a totaled BMW Z4 2.5i that had been rear-ended, and it also looked like a tree had fallen on it. Needless to say, the BMW was done for, so Zalman decided to swap its drivetrain into the Gremlin.

"After sitting on the idea for a month or so and doing a lot of measuring, I figured it would be a lot easier to just cut out the floorpan and frames of both cars to swap everything over," Zalman told The Drive. "So naturally, I figured a modern tuner style would be fitting for the build."