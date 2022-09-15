DeWalt Tool Sales Are Going Off on Amazon Right Now
Yellow is the color of the day.
To describe the Amazon deals on DeWalt products as tempting would be an understatement. At The Drive, we sometimes focus solely on power tools when searching for bargains, and there are plenty in this post. But I've also sought out DeWalt products that’ll make great additions to an already stocked garage. Don’t sleep on these deals, as good tool sales tend to sell out quickly.
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Battery 5.0 Ah (63 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Starter Kit with PowerStack Compact Battery and Charger (54 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max 6.0 Ah Battery Double Pack (33 percent off)
- Dewalt Tough 23-Piece Impact Socket Set (50 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Impact Driver with 20-Volt Battery Pack (25 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR 3/4-Inch Impact Wrench (19 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Tool Kit (36 percent off)
- Dewalt 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (29 percent off)
- DeWalt Two-Tool 2-Volt Max Cordless Drill/Driver Combo Kit (9 percent off)
- DeWalt Atomic 1/4-Inch 20-Volt Max Impact Driver and Two Batteries (9 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Drill/Driver Kit (20 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 10-Tool (10 percent off)
- DeWalt 21-Piece Set Black Oxide Coated Hss Twist Drill Bit Set (58 percent off)
- DeWalt Hand Held 20-Volt Max LED Work Light (53 percent off)
- DeWalt Tool Box Flat Top (37 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Jobsite Fan (46 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Orbital Sander (31 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum (5 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Drywall Cutting Tool (21 percent off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Jig Saw (30 percent off)
Tell us which one of these bargains tempts you to hit Add to Cart in the comments.
